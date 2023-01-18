Spend less with WVU Extension food experts
The cost of groceries and food can put serious strain on a household’s finances, and even more stress on family members. One way families can cut spending is by making smart food shopping choices.
Make a food budget
The best way to start is by finding recipes that take your food budget into consideration. There are many websites that offer healthy, delicious recipes that are free and use cost-effective ingredients. The United States Department of Agriculture’s recipe finder website offers ways to make everything from appetizers to desserts. The recipes come with nutrition information with many costing less than $1 per serving.
Save with in-season fruits and vegetables
Making smart choices at the supermarket also helps families save considerable amounts of money every year. It’s important to choose what time of year to purchase specific vegetables and fruit. West Virginia University Extension Service advises people to carefully select produce that is in season to avoid higher cost purchases. If you’re cooking meals from scratch and shopping smart by purchasing fresh produce that is in season—to get the best prices—saving money can be easy. Sometimes buying frozen or canned vegetables or fruit instead of fresh is less expensive
Check out sales and coupons
Looking through the newspaper and online at manufacturer and grocery store websites can also help you save. Many stores offer coupons through the web, advertise sales or include coupons in local newspapers. Take advantage of these deals and you’ll notice increased savings over time.
Before going to the grocery store, it is important to make a list of groceries that you need. Many people spend too much money at the supermarket simply because they don’t plan in advance.
Stick to the list to avoid unnecessary purchases.
Store fruits and vegetables
Another way to save money is by using proper methods of food safety and preservation that prevent illness and eliminate waste. By storing ripe fruit and fresh cut vegetables in the refrigerator, using leftovers within three days and using older cans of food first, you can prevent food from being wasted.
Cook in large quantities
Cooking in large quantities to help save on food costs. Cooking extra food and freezing it is a convenient, quick way to enjoy it as lunch or dinner later on. Using leftover foods in different soups or casseroles and freezing leftovers for later use are also ways to keep food safe and save money.
Taking small steps such as making a grocery list, researching purchases before going to the store or simply clipping online or print coupons, you can save money on groceries every month of the year.
For more suggestions about nutrition and food budgets, contact the WVU Hampshire County Extension Service office.
Sausage, Potatoes and Cheese Breakfast Bake
- 16 oz. hash browns, fresh or frozen (defrosted)
- Salt (optional)
- 12 oz. breakfast sausage links, cut into chunks (or chopped ham)
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 cups Colby-jack or cheddar cheese (low-fat or fat-free), shredded
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk, fat-free or low-fat
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
Preheat oven to 350. Thaw hash browns in a microwave oven if needed. Cut links into small pieces, then brown sausage in a frying pan. Add onion and pepper to the pan and sauté until softened. Set aside.
Spray a 9X9-inch casserole dish. Spread half of the hash browns in the pan. If desired, sprinkle potatoes lightly with salt. Top the potatoes with half of the sausage, onion and pepper mixture. Top with one cup of shredded cheese. Repeat layers. Sprinkle the top with remaining cheese. Whisk together eggs, milk and seasonings. Pour egg mixture over the layers and swirl gently to penetrate layers. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until eggs are set.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Sesame Noodles with Broccoli and Chicken
- 8 oz. whole-wheat spaghetti noodles
- 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 3 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp. vinegar (try rice or cider)
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1-1/2 cups bite-sized cut broccoli (fresh or frozen)
- 3 cloves minced garlic or 3/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1-1/2 cups diced cooked chicken
Cook pasta according to package directions. Set aside. While pasta is cooking, toast sesame seeds in a small skillet over medium heat. Stir often until they turn light brown. In a small bowl, mix together sugar, soy sauce and vinegar. Set aside. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat (300 degrees F in an electric skillet). Add broccoli and cook for a few minutes. Add garlic and then cook until broccoli is done. Add chicken and cook until heated through. Add drained pasta and soy sauce mixture and mix well. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe Source: Oregon State University Extension
Slow Cooker Harvest Apple Crisp
- 6 large apples
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp. cinnamon, divided
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 3 cups rolled oats
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 5 Tbsp. butter
After apples have been washed, core, slice and place them into a large bowl. Top the apples with 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon, and lemon juice. Toss to combine. Place the apple mixture in the bottom of the slow cooker.
In the same large bowl, combine oats, remaining brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Stir until combined. Cut the butter into the bowl and stir, forming a sand-like texture. There will be small chunks of butter, which is normal. Sprinkle the mixture on top of the apples. Turn the slow cooker on high and cook for two hours with the cover on. After two hours, remove the lid of slow cooker and continue to cook for another hour. Serve with Greek yogurt or ice cream of your choosing.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Favorite Pancakes
- 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. spice such as cinnamon, nutmeg, or pumpkin spice (optional)
- 1 egg
- 1 cup non-fat or 1% milk (add 2 Tbsp. for thinner pancakes)
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla (optional)
Mix together flour, baking powder, sugar and salt in a medium bowl. Add the spice, if desired.
In a separate bowl, beat egg until well blended. Add milk and oil. Add the vanilla, if desired.
Add liquids to dry ingredients and stir just until lumps disappear. Lightly spray a large skillet or griddle with non-stick cooking spray or lightly wipe with oil. Heat skillet or griddle over medium-high heat (350 degrees in an electric skillet). The skillet is hot enough when a few drops of water sprinkled on it skitter and bounce around.
Pour about 1/4 cup of batter per pancake onto the hot skillet or griddle. Cook until bubbles come to the surface of the pancake and the edges start to look dry. Turn over. Cook until cooked through and the bottom is golden brown.
Refrigerate leftover pancakes and enjoy them reheated for up to two days.
Recipe Source: State University Extension
Apple Salad
- 1/2 cup light vegetable oil such as sunflower or safflower
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup unsweetened apple juice or apple cider
- 2 to 3 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- Black pepper to taste
- 3 medium apples (about 1 lb.) thinly sliced
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 12 oz. salad greens spring mix, baby spinach, arugula, baby romaine
- 1 cup pecan halves toasted or candied
- 3/4 cup dried cranberries or dried cherries
- 4 oz. crumbled blue cheese
Measure oil, apple cider vinegar, apple juice/cider, honey, lemon juice, salt and pepper into a mason jar. Tightly screw on lid and shake vigorously until everything is thoroughly combined.
Alternatively, you may briskly whisk the ingredients together in a medium bowl, or blend them in a blender or mini food processor. Place apple slices in a large plastic baggie and squeeze the fresh lemon juice (from the lemon half) over them. Close bag and shake to coat. In a large salad bowl, layer salad greens, apple slices, pecans, dried cranberries, and blue cheese. Just before serving, dress with desired amount of Apple Cider Vinaigrette and toss until salad ingredients are evenly coated.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Skillet Lasagna
- 1/2 pound lean ground beef
- 1/2 cup onion, chopped
- 1 (14.5-oz.) can tomato sauce, unsalted
- 1 cup water
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. oregano, ground
- 1/2 tsp. basil, ground
- 8 oz. wide noodles, uncooked
- 1 (10-oz.) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed
- 1 cup low-fat (1%) cottage cheese
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
Wash and prepare fresh vegetables. In a large skillet or frying pan, brown meat and onion. Drain off excess fat. Add tomato sauce, 1 cup water, and spices. Stir. Bring to a boil. Add noodles. Cover and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring gently to prevent sticking. Stir in thawed spinach. Spread cottage cheese on top. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Cover and simmer until noodles are tender, about 10 minutes.
Recipe Source: UMassAmherst Extension Service
Bean Soup
- 3 carrots, peeled and shredded
- 2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
- 3 stalks celery, sliced
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 cups cubed, cooked ham
- 4 (15-oz.) cans navy beans (low sodium) – can substitute soaked, cooked dry beans
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 12 cups water
- Salt and pepper to taste
Place carrots, potatoes, celery, onion and ham in a large pot. Rinse and drain the beans. Add to pot. Add water, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper. Cook soup on medium to high heat until vegetables are soft, approximately three hours.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Kids Popcorn Trail Mix
- 1 cup dried fruit
- 1 cup nuts
- 5 Tbsp. semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 8 tsp. butter melted
- 6 cups popcorn
- Gallon-size zip-top bag
Add all ingredients to the bag. Seal bag and shake. Makes 16 (1/2 cup) servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
