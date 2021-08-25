Thought: Things that Count
It’s the little things in life that count
The glad, “good morning” smile,
The phrasing of a “job well done”
That makes one’s life worthwhile.
The “little pat upon the back,”
The “handshake” of one’s touch,
They really do not cost a thing
But oh, they mean so much!
–Betty G. Alexander
The Homecoming at the Bean Settlement Church of the Brethren was well attended and everyone had a great time.
My neighbors brought us some news, which we appreciate very much.
The Return of the Granddaughters and the Invasion of the Jersey Girls (and a cousin from Pa., by way of Philly)
Lone Wolf Farm & Apiary was so happy that the current health of the country allowed granddaughters Alex and Stephanie, of San Diego, Calif., to enjoy a few days visiting with grandparents Nannie Boo and The Big Boo. It was a visit that was a long time coming, their last being the summer of 2015.
After arriving at Dulles Airport on Monday, July 26, the young ladies spent 3 1/2 days in the glory we call West (By-God) Virginia. Nannie Boo taught them how to make sourdough bread, with great results. They attended the Hampshire County Fair, parade and all, and went swimming at Trout Pond, the only natural occurring lake in West Virginia, and God gave it to Hardy County (it is actually an active sink hole, did you know that?).
A visit to Silver Lake Farm and Market ended the week with Stephanie taking some fantastic photos of the Dexter Heritage cattle and capturing an image of grand-dog, to Barb and Jim Giffin that no one else has ever been able to capture.
All the time with the grandkids came to an end with a long ride to Harrisburg, Pa., where they met up with their grandfather to spend a long weekend in Brooklyn, N.Y. (the borough of Churches) and then they flew off back home to San Diego on Monday, Aug. 2. Needless to say, they will be missed and their next visit (and longer, hopefully,) is greatly anticipated.
But that is not all: the granddaughters may have left, but 3 of Nannie Boo’s 7 sisters, a niece and a cousin from Pa. descended on Lone Wolf Farm & Apiary on Saturday, July 31. Hailing from Nannie Boo’s home state of New Jersey were Dawn and daughter Meghan, June and Dorothy, cousin Deborah Ann, of Wrightsville, Pa. (who grew up in Philly) rounded out the troupe. A good time was had by all. That included a visit to the Hampshire County Fair to enjoy listening to the Mason Dixon Boys and meeting up with Holly Dove, a hike to Ice Mountain (thanks to Nannie Boo being a docent) and a 4-mile walk around Lone Wolf Farm & Apiary which included 2 treks up the very steep Short Mountain. They played a game of LCR and ended the visit with a night of Karaoke.
Everyone went home with handfuls of flowers and fresh herbs, honey, summer squashes, onions, garlic, Damson plums, blackberries and blueberries all organically grown on Lone Wolf Farm & Apiary.
To end, a poem by The Big Boo to commemorate the Granddaughters visit:
Blessings
Two of our granddaughters came for a visit
Met at baggage claim, where Boo lent a helping hand
Sparkling globes of beauty and effervescence
They flew into our presence from Cali land.
One more Monet,
The other Mary Jackson,
They baked sourdough with Boo
Trout Pond and the fair for fun.
The world is their oyster,
And they let us peek at how
They might take a bite.
Off to New York and back to Cali
We’ll miss them so when out of sight.
New buildings now stand on Memory Lane,
Though the minutes together seem so few,
Upon leaving, Boo gave them each a medal
For helping out and putting up with The Big Boo.
Happy Anniversary wishes and Happy Birthday wishes to anyone celebrating.
Get well wishes to all the sick folks.
Lyle and Brenda Daugherty and Ward, Holly, Marissa and Gracie Simmons recently enjoyed a camping trip to Canaan Valley.
School is starting soon, so please watch out for those school buses as they are carrying precious cargo —our future leaders of tomorrow. Who knows, one of them might be United States President one day. Stop when you see those red lights.
Until next time, stay healthy and enjoy each minute of each day. God Bless.
