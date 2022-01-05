Last week, with New Year’s Eve coming up fast, I’m not going to lie to you: I was having a personal crisis.
Namely, the I-didn’t-do-anything-over-the-past-year-and-now-I’m-freaking-out crisis.
Have you ever had one of those? Let me know; we can compare notes sometime.
Anyway, I was looking back over my 2021 and really feeling depressed, because I couldn’t really conjure any concrete accomplishments that I thought marked the year for me.
That’s a funny word, “accomplishments.”
People measure their accomplishments differently. For some people, it’s all about success and achievement, maybe in their career. For some, it’s about triumphantly crossing something off their bucket list.
For me, though, I think it’s about growth. It’s not glamorous; it’s not shiny or newsworthy.
As I flipped back through my photo album from the past year (yes, as a little old lady in a less-old-but-with-the-knees-of-an-older-lady’s body, I keep photo albums), I realized that I actually had a few accomplishments.
For example, I got broken up with. You’re probably thinking, “That’s actually the opposite of an accomplishment, Emma. Pick up a book.”
Not for me. I actually allowed myself to get to know someone and let that wall down (which I thought would never happen), and that’s an accomplishment for me. No, it didn’t work out, but hey, that’s life, baby. I’m better for having the experience.
I made friends. Making friends as an adult is hard. No one ever warned me about that, and it takes some serious humility to make friends.
For example, going to the bar alone. A few years ago, that would have been my nightmare, but I’ve now done it several times. And it was terrifying, but I did it. And I made friends because of it. That was an accomplishment.
This year, I braved an airport alone for the 1st time. That was an accomplishment.
I danced with a honkey-tonker in Canaan Valley after his music gig. That was an accomplishment.
I started getting creative with food, trying new recipes to get me excited about eating healthy. And, after my parents visited me in March, I used my oven for the 1st time since I moved here. That was an accomplishment. An embarrassing one, but an accomplishment nonetheless.
I started doing yoga.
I’ve gotten better at standing up for myself and expressing my emotions.
I’ve learned how to be more vulnerable, which is something that in the past, I would have rather taken off my Dr. Martens and eaten them for dinner than accomplish, but what can I say? I’ve grown.
It took a year of picnic tables, sweating at festivals, sunburns, crying (about lots of things: boys, the mice in my kitchen, corny Netflix Christmas movies, you name it), dating apps and parades for me to grow.
I stepped out of my comfort zone and even traveled a little bit this year, heading to Florida, Baltimore, New York City and even the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum at Halloween, which was DEFINITELY out of my comfort zone.
(ICYMI: I am a wimp.)
It’s been a crazy year, and while last week I was moping around feeling like I hadn’t accomplished anything, this is my victory lap. Because it’s not about what you “accomplish.” It’s about what you experience. It’s about what you learn. It’s about the relationships you form. It’s about the way you, as a person, grow and learn from what you’ve been through.
In 2021, I may not have solved world hunger, cured the pandemic, been elected president or done anything that belongs in the history books, but I’m giving myself a little round of applause.
Because I made it one more year of being me.
