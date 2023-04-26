I am deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of a dear friend, Louise McGuinn, of Highview, on April 17, 2023. She was born on May 31, 1925. Louise’s path through life was a long one, and she inspired countless friends around her. She was a Southern lady to her core, and her relationship with her lord was a true inspiration. She was a wonderful cook and gifted in horticulture. I feel as if a bright light just went out in my world. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church. Pastors Mike Funkhouser, Alanna McGuinn and Jim Matheson will preside over the service. My heart is filled with sympathy for Alanna and Roxie, and the McGuinn family members.
Others in our circle are having health issues. John Wolford of Sandy Ridge is struggling with ongoing health problems. Jim Hott, who has been in poor health, has been moved from Fort Ashby back to Romney. It will be much easier for family to visit and watch over him now.
A wonderful memorial dinner was held last Friday, April 21, at Main Street Grill in Romney. Each year the Hampshire County Association of Retired School Employees holds a special memorial dinner to recognize the passing of fellow employees. It was a bittersweet occasion, with good memories, laughter, tears and many stories about those missing from the circle. It made quite an impression on me when your peers have good things to say about how you did your job in this world; that is the best character reference anyone can have.
The Capon Bridge Methodist Women of Faith will be celebrating 100 years by holding a special service at the Capon Bridge Methodist Church on Sunday, April 30, at 10 a.m. Many former pastors and residents will be returning for this special day. Heather Bailes Baker will deliver the message. A lunch will follow the service.
I am reveling in the taste of spring! A neighbor, Frank Seldon, left a huge bunch of rhubarb at my door, and I will be making strawberry freezer jam. I have also devoured my first mess of asparagus with butter and lemon sauce over rice. Each season is my favorite, as it cycles through time. I am hoping to view a once-in-a-lifetime experience this week. The time is drawing very near when the green bridge across the Capon River will be removed for restoration. That bridge has been there all my life, and I want to witness that historic event.
Our book club will be reading “Safe Harbor” by Luanne Rice during the month of May. Come and enjoy discussing it with us.
