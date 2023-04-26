Brenda Hiett

I am deeply saddened to tell you of the passing of a dear friend, Louise McGuinn, of Highview, on April 17, 2023. She was born on May 31, 1925. Louise’s path through life was a long one, and she inspired countless friends around her. She was a Southern lady to her core, and her relationship with her lord was a true inspiration. She was a wonderful cook and gifted in horticulture. I feel as if a bright light just went out in my world. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh United Methodist Church. Pastors Mike Funkhouser, Alanna McGuinn and Jim Matheson will preside over the service. My heart is filled with sympathy for Alanna and Roxie, and the McGuinn family members.

Others in our circle are having health issues. John Wolford of Sandy Ridge is struggling with ongoing health problems. Jim Hott, who has been in poor health, has been moved from Fort Ashby back to Romney. It will be much easier for family to visit and watch over him now.

