100 years ago
A called meeting of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will be held at the New Century Hotel tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon at 4 o’clock. A full attendance is requested.
Romney now has ten timepieces which automatically receive the correct time from the Western Union Telegraph at noon each day, thus assuring us of absolutely correct time. The clocks are in the following places: Two at D. & B. Schools, New Century Hotel, Bank of Romney, Post Office, Corbett’s drug store, Hill’s drug store, Opera House, Romney hotel and Romney Graded and High Schools.
50 years ago - 1973
Sue Jane Montoya and daughter, Claudia Michelle, have returned to their home in Atwood, Calif., after spending a month visiting with her mother, Mrs. Eva Parsons, in Springfield.
Miss Lisa Arnold, accompanied by Mrs. Dorothy Maynard and Michele flew from Cleveland, Ohio, to Orlando, Fla., for a visit to Disney World and other points of interest. They returned to Romney last week. Little Miss Ann Maynard spent a week in Romney with her grandmother, Mrs. John Arnold
40 years ago -1983
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Castelli and children, Beth and Jimmy, of Litchfield, Conn., have been visiting Mrs. Litchfield’s sister, Mrs. Sally Oates.
Mr. E.C. Blizzard of Dogwood Estates showed the Review a potato from his garden that weighed 16 1/2 ounces and a tomato that measured 18 inches in circumference and weighed 2 pounds, and one-half ounce. Blizzard attributes his successful crop to mulching which helped to retain the moisture during the dry spell. Denny’s Family Store, dedicated to everyday low prices, located at 96 W. Main, in Romney, has back to school specials for all ages. Ladies Jordache jeans, $32.99 and Calvin Klein jeans, $29.99 are available along with much more. Stop by today.
30 years ago -1993
Past Miss Hampshire County winners have always felt that they had the support of the community behind them when they journeyed to the Miss West Virginia pageant. This year, however, Miss Hampshire County will know she is not alone. With the addition of a second title, Miss Rhododendron, to this year’s fair pageant, Hampshire County will send not one, but two representatives to the 1994 state competition in Shinnston.
Arial surveys have mapped 488 acres of West Virginia and pitch pine mortality caused by the Southern pine beetle in the Eastern Panhandle. Of these 488 acres, Hampshire County has (86 sites) 228 acres.
20 years ago - 2003
Sally Turner returned on Friday from a week’s visit with her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Delores Taylor, in Newark, Del. Sally visited her brother, Eugene Taylor, who is a resident of a health care center in Dover, Del. She accompanied Gary on a sightseeing trip that took them to New York City, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. A highlight of their trip to the latter state was a stop at the Kennedy Library near Boston.
Edgar Lorain ‘Shorty Grapes’ has been named the 2003 Knight of Olde Hampshire.
10 years ago - 2013
ROMNEY – State Agriculture Commissioner Walt Helmick wants some farmers here who run a thriving business shipping cattle to the Midwest to bring their success home. “Why can’t we do this in West Virginia,” Helmick asked the group when he met with them during a visit to the West Virginia Peach Festival earlier this month. The commissioner said a beef processing plant in Hampshire County would help reverse the state’s imbalance of importing food rather than exporting.
HIGH VIEW— A Hampshire County fruit grower will be receiving an industry magazine’s 2013 apple-grower-of-the-year award on Thursday. For Cordell Watt, growing fruit is a way of life. His orchards are located in High View and Gore, Va. Watt, 43, owner and operator of Timber Ridge Fruit Farm, is being honored by the American Fruit Grower Magazine in Chicago.
ROMNEY — Hampshire County’s copper dome and cupola should be back atop the courthouse by summer’s end, Building Commission chairwoman Patty Davis told the County Commission last week. Davis met with commissioners to update them on the ongoing project to replace the courthouse cupola with a new one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.