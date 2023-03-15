Operation Heroes Support Easter egg sale
Operation Heroes Support will be hosting an Easter egg sale from now until April 7. Contact 304-492-0057 or 530-748-6031 for available flavors, and all orders over 75 eggs will need a week to be completed.
Fifty percent of all sales will be donated to Operation Heroes Support, a nonprofit founded by veterans that provide outdoor opportunities to disabled vets and first responders.
Covenant Baptist Easter egg hunt
Scheduled for April 8 at 11:30 a.m., Covenant Baptist Church in Romney will be holding an Easter egg hunt, complete with a free lunch, treats for kids, fellowship and fun.
WVCORR Easter fun day
WVCORR-Pathways in Romney will be hosting a day of Easter fun at its 134 Sioux Lane location. Starting at noon, families can get photos with the Easter Bunny (bring your own camera, please), followed by a 1 p.m. Easter egg hunt, and a 2 p.m. arts and crafts opportunity.
Attendees will also receive personal goodie bags filled with cookies.
Hampshire FFA ‘egg mania’
Come join the fun on the Hampshire High School campus on March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. This “egg mania” is for elementary school-aged kids and younger, and will be held at the HHS ag building.
Admission is free, along with games, fun, crafts and more.
CB Easter paint party
Light Up Capon Bridge will be hosting an Easter Paint Party with Missy Hogbin Shockey, with the cost of $20 per person. Tickets available at the American Legion in Capon Bridge, Shear Magic Beauty Salon and the Bank of Romney in Capon Bridge.
All proceeds go to Light Up Capon Bridge; they’re saving for a storage building or container to store town decorations.
Light refreshments will be available, with food and drink for purchase from the Legion.
