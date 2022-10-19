October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A significant portion of last week›s edition of the Hampshire Review was devoted to providing information about breast cancer. What follows here is a description of the evolution of breast cancer treatment, and the important role of the scientific method in not only improving the survival and mortality rates, but also in reducing adverse effects of treatment.
Breast cancer surgeries have been described as far back as 3,000 years ago in ancient Egypt. In the intervening millennia, treatment had largely consisted of surgical removal or tumor cauterization. Throughout that time, the high recurrence and death rates from breast cancer not only persisted but persisted to such a degree that frequently surgery was not recommended because it was felt to be a futile endeavor.
During the 19th century, however, an increasing portion of the medical literature featured studies using statistical analysis, rather than anecdotal reporting on surgical techniques. As well, an increasing number of studies were being conducted observing patients over longer periods of time, which provided a better index of treatment effectiveness. It was during the late 19th century that the radical mastectomy, pioneered by William Halsted of Johns Hopkins, became standard treatment for breast cancer. The surgery involved not only removal of the breast, but also removal of all the lymph nodes and the main chest muscle – the pectoralis major. It, indeed, was a major surgical procedure that improved the survival rate. However, it caused disfigurement not only with regard to the loss of the breast and chest muscles, but also was complicated by swelling of the arm, known as lymphedema. Subsequently in the late 1940s, the modified radical mastectomy was introduced. This procedure, which spared the removal of the chest muscles, produced less disfigurement and lymphedema. The modified radical mastectomy procedure was later found in clinical trials to have similar survival and disease-free duration compared with radical mastectomy. Subsequent clinical trials compared radical mastectomy with a combined treatment of lumpectomy (removal of the cancer leaving the remainder of the breast intact) plus radiation therapy and axillary lymph node removal. These studies likewise showed comparable survival and disease-free duration with the less invasive combined treatment.
There have likewise been other advances, particularly chemotherapy and hormonal therapy that have been used to treat recurrence of cancer, or as adjuvant therapy. Adjuvant therapy is therapy used to treat suspected microscopic disease that is undetectable at the time of surgery.
These treatment advances have been possible because of the use of scientific methods rather than a reliance on authority or anecdotal reporting. These past clinical trials have involved comparing separate groups of people receiving different treatments with objective data collection. Halsted’s theories about how breast cancer spread were not entirely correct, but at the time they were felt to be plausible, and his surgical techniques did reduce death rates. However, it was through the scientific method that more effective and less harmful treatments have been and are continuing to be developed. Science, however, is a messy process. It is frequently trial and error and not always a straight path from problem to solution. It took over 2 millennia to conquer smallpox. After 40 some years, we still haven’t conquered AIDs. We have learned how to reduce its spread and how to keep it from being an invariably fatal illness. But we don’t have a protective vaccine for it yet.
The writer practices Internal Medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic.
