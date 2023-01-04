Feeling down? Is this bluesy feeling something that you experience every winter? Like many Americans, you may be suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder, appropriately known as SAD.
Seasonal affective disorder (seasonal depression) is a mood disorder that happens every year at the same time, usually in winter. Some people with SAD experience very mild symptoms and feel “out of sorts” or irritable. Others have debilitating symptoms that interfere with relationships and productivity.
Criteria to diagnose SAD
• There is a regular relationship between the onset of depressive episodes and the time of year.
• This is a repeating pattern for at least the past two years.
• The cause of the depression is not related to an obvious seasonal psychosocial stressor, such as being unemployed every winter.
• Depression disappears in the spring.
• No non-seasonal episodes of depression have occurred during the same time period.
Source: Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM IV-R) American Psychiatric Association, 2000.
What causes SAD?
Although the exact cause is unknown, researchers believe that changes in the amount of daily sunlight cause changes in the body’s internal biological clock, known as our circadian rhythm, and in turn, mood altering brain chemicals.
Circadian rhythm is a 24-hour cycle that affects our eating and sleeping patterns, brain wave activity, hormone production, and other biological activities. In susceptible people, less daily sunlight and the seasonal changes in circadian rhythm can bring on depression and negative thinking.
Experts also believe that reduced sunlight during fall and winter leads to lower production levels of the “feel good” chemical serotonin in the brain. When you are “a quart low in serotonin,” you can feel tired, depressed and crave carbohydrates.
How can I recognize SAD in myself or a family member?
Here’s a quick checklist to help you determine if you or your loved one should talk to a mental health professional or your doctor. Answer the following questions with a check mark if it is typically true for you.
In the darker months, do you:
• feel more tired (have a lower energy level)?
• become irritable?
• have trouble waking up in the morning?
• require more sleep?
• crave carbohydrates more than in the spring and summer?
• typically gain weight?
• visit your physician more often than at other times of the year?
• drink more alcohol when the days are shorter?
• have a lowered sex drive?
• become socially withdrawn?
If several of the points above apply to you, it is important for you to see your doctor so you can feel better. Remember, the key to whether this is SAD or another kind of depression is that these problems show up for you during the winter months and disappear in the spring.
Strawberry Clementine Salad
- 10 oz. mixed green lettuce or fresh spinach
- 1 lb. strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced
- 4 clementine oranges peeled and separated into segments
- 3/4 cup dried cranberries
- 3/4 cup pistachios, shelled and coarsely chopped
- 3/4 cup crumbled goat cheese (or feta)
Dressing
- 1/2 cup good quality olive oil
- 3 to 4 clementine oranges (2 tsp. zest and 4 Tbsp. juice)
- 1 large lemon (1/2 tsp. zest and 2 Tbsp. juice)
- 2-1/2 Tbsp. honey
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp. sea salt
In a large bowl, toss together the lettuce, strawberries, clementines, and dried cranberries. For the dressing: combine all of the ingredients together except for the oil in a food processor or blender. Blend until all ingredients are well incorporated and zest has been broken down. Add in the oil in a slow, steady stream and pulse until just combined and emulsified. Right before serving, add the dressing (add to taste, you may not need/want it all), pistachios, and feta cheese. Toss and enjoy immediately.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Cobb Salad
- 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 head romaine lettuce, coarsely chopped
- 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered
- 12 oz. cooked chicken, diced
- 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1 avocado, thinly sliced
- 4 oz. crumbled blue cheese
- 5 oz. cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped chives
In a jar, shake together vinegar, mustard, and oil and season with salt and pepper. On a large platter, spread out lettuce, then add rows of hard-boiled egg, chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, and cherry tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, drizzle with dressing, and garnish with chives.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension
Cabbage Roll Soup
- 1 lb. extra-lean ground beef
- 1 medium yellow onion diced finely
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 4 cups chopped green cabbage
- 2 medium carrots quartered and sliced
- 4 cups low-sodium beef broth
- 3 (8-oz.) cans tomato sauce
- 1 large potato
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 Tbsp. light brown sugar (or less to taste)
- 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
In a large pot brown ground beef until 165 F is reached when measured by a food thermometer. Drain fat as needed. Add diced onion and minced garlic and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until onions are tender. Add in chopped cabbage, carrots, tomato sauce, beef broth, bay leaf and brown sugar and stir to combine. Peel and chop potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Add to soup.
Bring soup to a simmer and let cook for about 25 minutes, until potatoes are tender. Take out the bay leaf and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Recipe Source: North Dakota State University Extension
White Chicken Chili
- 2 Tbsp. olive, canola or vegetable oil
- 1 onion, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, finely chopped
- 1 (4 oz.) can chopped green chilies, drained
- 2 (15.8 oz.) cans great northern beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1-1/2 cups cooked chicken, cubed
- 4 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
In a large saucepan, heat oil. Add onion and cook until tender. Add green chilies, beans, chicken broth, garlic powder, pepper, ground cumin and chicken. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until desired thickness.
Serve hot, topped with cheese. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
Soft Granola Bars
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 2 cups regular oatmeal
- 1-1/2 cups whole wheat flour
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1 cup raisins or chopped dates
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cloves
- 1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup nuts
- 1/4 cup honey
Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 15-1/2 x 10-1/2-inch jelly roll pan with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Crack eggs into a large bowl. Add brown sugar and vegetable oil, stirring until smooth. Stir in remaining ingredients, except honey. Spread into prepared pan. Bake 17 to 22 minutes or until done. Cool. In a small saucepan over medium heat, cook honey until heated through, stirring constantly.
Drizzle honey on top of granola bars.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
Homemade Pizza
- 1-1/4 cups whole wheat flour
- 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2-3/4 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 3/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup pizza sauce
- 2 cups vegetables, washed (sliced tomatoes, shredded carrots, sliced bell peppers, sliced onion, etc.)
- 5 oz. Mozzarella cheese, shredded
- Fresh basil leaves, gently rubbed under cold running water (optional)
Preheat oven to 400 F. Spray a large baking sheet or pizza pan with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Add oil and water. Stir until it forms a ball. If dough is stiff add up to 1/4 cup more water.
Knead dough on a floured surface for 3-4 minutes. Press/roll dough out on prepared pan. Spoon pizza sauce on dough. Arrange desired toppings over sauce. Sprinkle on cheese. Bake for 15-25 minutes. If using basil leaves, sprinkle on pizza before serving. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
Spaghetti Pie
- 6 oz. spaghetti, uncooked
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 2 cups spaghetti sauce
- 2 Tbsp. margarine, melted
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 cup non-fat cottage cheese
- 1 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Cook spaghetti following package directions. While spaghetti is cooking, brown ground beef until internal temperature reaches 160 F on food thermometer. Drain fat. Add spaghetti sauce to ground beef and mix well. Drain spaghetti when done.
Break eggs into a shallow dish. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs. Stir margarine, eggs, and Parmesan cheese into spaghetti. Mix well. Form a crust in the prepared pie plate using the spaghetti mixture. Spread cottage cheese over spaghetti crust. Top with hamburger mixture. Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle Mozzarella cheese on top. Bake 5 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
