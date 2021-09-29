Both my husband and I are extroverts. We love to talk to anyone who will listen, be it family, friends, coworkers or strangers on the street. We enjoy meeting people, and I particularly like asking them loads of questions about themselves.
In our pre-kid days, my husband and I loved going to different restaurants around Hampton Roads and conversing with people sitting at the bar. We joked we’d write a book one day about all we learned and the interesting people we met at happy hour. Now that we’re parents of tweens and teens, our Savages sometimes reprimand us for being too friendly. Apparently, it can be quite embarrassing to have your mom or dad strike up a conversation or crack a joke with a stranger.
We can’t help it. Socializing and interacting with others makes us happy.
The 1 exception might be sitting near passionate, opinionated spectators at sporting events. Even for us, that can be a bit much. However, sporting events aside, the expression “they never met a stranger” fits both my husband and me very well.
Our oldest daughter is also an extrovert. Each time we speak to her on the phone, she tells us about new friends she’s met at college and the adventures they have together. She approaches large crowds of unknown people confidently. For example, she reported trying out a new exercise class at the campus recreation center last week. I asked which friend went with her. She shared she went alone but met fun, new people while there. I’m starting to think it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that she’ll befriend all 24,000 kids on her campus before she graduates.
Our younger 2 Savages are introverts. They’re quiet and reserved when meeting new people. Our son can go an entire school year without even knowing the peer’s name he sits next to in class or at lunch. Last week he was telling a story about something a classmate said. He paused and asked, “Aren’t you going to ask his name?” Shocked, I complied with his question, and to my surprise, he produced the first name. I then asked, “What’s his last name?”
Our son shook his head and replied, “Mom, you’re taking it too far.”
Our youngest daughter is the biggest Savage introvert. I’ve been worried about her transition to middle school. I know from 2 older children that middle school can be a challenging time of figuring out yourself and where you fit in. I worry our little girl won’t find her tribe. It doesn’t help my worry that she’s reported on several days silently eating her lunch while not speaking to the kids next to her or choosing to play alone during break times. As an extrovert, it’s hard for me to wrap my head around how our little girl can be not only content but happy not interacting or conversing with the people around her.
I’m guilty of questioning her, to the point of annoyance, about her social engagement. Then, this past week, she gave me a reality check as she innocently asked, “Is it weird that I’d rather sit alone in a small space than be surrounded by a lot of people?” I reassured her that it wasn’t, and apologized for ever implying that it was.
I learned an important lesson. I’m not raising a mini-me. I’m confident one of me is enough for most people. Our little girl is her own person making her own quiet mark on this world. And it’s high time this extroverted mother stops asking so many questions and quiets herself to fully appreciate the beautiful, happy spirit of a young Savage introvert.
