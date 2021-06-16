100 Years Ago — June 15, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Christopher leave this week for Bivalve, on the eastern shore of Maryland, where Mr. Christopher has purchased a furnished house. He has sold his stationery store to a Mr. Rawlings, who will take charge of it. The milliner store of Mrs. Christopher will be under the charge of Miss Fannie Hiett.
Hampshire County was well represented in the graduating class of Shepherd College last week by the following: George Philip Ludwig, of Rio; Miss Hettie Bartlett Johnson and Miss Wilda Belle Hannum, of Levels; and Miss Bessie Claire Hawse, of Rock Oak. The class was a large one, not quite as large as the Cornwell class of last year.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Cooper was prettily decorated last Wednesday in honor of the marriage of their eldest daughter, Miss Georgiana Nancy.
50 Years Ago — June 16, 1971
SHANKS — Mr. and Mrs. Terry Link, Rio, have purchased the property and trailer of the John Wightmans. All the neighbors in the Little Capon community would like to welcome them to the neighborhood.
The BobMar Sports and Hobby Shop, one mile east of Romney, has an ad for hunting and fishing supplies running this week.
Father’s Day is June 20. Guyan Factory Outlet, 78 E. Main St., has men’s golf shoes starting at $11.95 and up. Also, they have belts for $1.60 and up and ties for .65 cents.
Miss Lynda Kidwell, Washington, N.J., spent the weekend here with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lynus Kidwell. Mr. Tom J. Breznitsky, of Scotch-Plains, N.J, accompanied Miss Kidwell.
40 Years Ago — June 10, 1981
Dr. Newell E. Thompson of Moundsville attended the 50-year class reunion of Romney High School and visited his sisters, Mrs. George (Frazier) Bean and Mrs. Lewis (Eloise) Pugh.
Mrs. Jureg Nef, St. Gallen, Switzerland, was a recent guest of Dr. and Mrs. Garrett Long and their daughter, Kitty Blue. While here she attended Kitty Blue’s graduation exercises at Hampshire High School. Miss Long had spent last summer in the Nef home in Switzerland through the AFS Summer Program.
PURGITSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Dane McGee and Mr. and Mrs. Randy McGee spent a recent weekend in Bellerica, Mass., with the former’s son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis McGee.
30 Years Ago — June 12, 1991
A meeting of the newly organized Slanesville Ruritan Club will be held June 13 at 7:30 p.m., at the Slanesville Volunteer Fire Department. The club, sponsored by the Augusta Ruritan Club, has obtained its quota for charter membership.
The 12-member Cub team coached by Steve “Doc” Snyder won the Hampshire County Little League regular season championship, posting a 13-1 record.
GREEN SPRING — Mrs. Anneva Koontz and Mrs. Arietta Wilson spent a couple days last week at Dollywood Park and Gathenburg Inn.
– Mrs. Pearl Cosner fell recently and broke her hip. She is a patient at Memorial Hospital.
20 Years Ago — June 13, 2001
Stephany Maphis, daughter of John and Margie Maphis, Winchester, has graduated from VPI, Blacksburg, Va. She is now employed in Greenville, S.C.
The Don H. Cookman family has returned from a week’s vacation at Outer Banks, N.C. Their daughter, Jane Burgess, left on Monday for Oderzo, Italy, where she will spend the next five weeks studying at Epcaso.
Pat York was in Richmond, Va., last week to visit family and to attend the graduation of her granddaughter, Sarah, from James River High School.
10 Years Ago — June 15, 2011
ROMNEY — The Romney Volunteer Fire Department is handling more and more calls at a time when overhead costs are also on the rise.
Spiraling fuel, insurance and workers compensation costs are taking their toll, Romney fire department officials told the Hampshire County Commission Tuesday during a regular session of the commission.
County commissioners
Family and friends met at the home of Matt, Michelle, Alex and Eli Embrey last Sunday to celebrate Eli’s 6th birthday.
The 2011 Hampshire County Little League champion Twins, sponsored by Judy’s Mobile Homes, are Alex Richie, James Stanley, Jacob Stokes, Grant Mayfield, Luke Carroll, Jake Slocum, Xavier Kalp, Dylan Shockey, John Judy, Richie Stanley, John Mayfield, Zack Massie, Coach Dave Mayfield, manager Alfred Shockey and coach Jake Massie. The Twins beat the Indians 15-2 Thursday in Capon Bridge to add the playoff title to their regular season championship.
