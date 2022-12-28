Rubber Paving Blocks – The clatter of traffic would be hushed and London converted into a silent city, under plans of engineers who are urging the adoption of rubber paving on the streets of the English capital. Rubber paving, it is claimed, is absolutely silent, besides wearing for fifteen years or double the life of the wooden block now used in London. Experiments with rubber paving blocks are being conducted now in one section of the city. The block has a rubber surface fixed to the base of rubber composition. Tests are said to have shown that the rubber surface is more slippery than other forms of paving.
Few persons know that West Virginia “owns” more living former governors than any other state. There are seven of them, not counting the present state executive and the oldest of these was elected to this highest state office 34 years ago. The living former governors are: Aretas Brooks Fleming, William Alexander MacCorkle, George Wesley Atkinson, Albert Blakelee White, William E. Glasscock, Henry Druary Hatfield, John Jacob Cornwell and Ephriam Franklin Morgan.
50 Years Ago — 1972
William F. Hockensmith has been named as a representative of Farm Family Life Insurance Co., a Farm Bureau company.
Mae Sowers was in Hagerstown, Md., last week decorating the interior of a six-room house on
Wilson Boulevard.
Mr. and Mrs. Hobert Kline and Nancy of Augusta, visited Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Bean and family Sunday evening. Weather-wise the past week brought rain, sleet and snow, but Sunday and Monday of this week were beautiful, mild and sunny with temperatures in the sixties.
40 Years Ago — 1982
C.E. Bright announced his retirement as sanitarian and administrative assistant on the Hampshire County Board of Health, effective January 31, 1983.
West Virginia sportsmen officially bagged a total of 53,409 bucks during the two-week season. Hampshire’s total was 2,316, topped by Randolph with 2,682 and Lewis, 2,456. This was the first time since 1971 that a county other than Hampshire was number one.
Mr. Casper W. Kesner at the age of 79 bagged both a turkey and a buck.
Vernon C. Whitacre has been appointed to the State Senate to succeed Harley O. Staggers Jr., who resigned to take a seat in the House of Representatives.
Beth H. Giffin has received a Bachelor of Science degree in health and physical education from Frostburg State College.
30 Years Ago — 1992
Over 200 people attended ceremonies held Monday, Dec. 14, to observe the official induction of 22nd Judicial Judge Donald Cookman.
Even though Hampshire County’s state of emergency due to heavy snowfall was lifted Monday, officials are still cautious of the threat of heavy flooding as temperatures rise. At approximately 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, Hampshire County was declared in a state of emergency. The area averaged approximately 36 inches of snow from Thursday through early Saturday morning.
20 Years Ago — 2002
CAPON BRIDGE — What a fine present for Capon Bridge’s 100th anniversary. The Capon Bridge library board has announced their intention to turn the original library building into a museum of the town of Capon Bridge.
MORGANTOWN — The development of innovative, interesting, and productive programs has earned Kelly Chambers Hicks, Hampshire County's WVU Extension Agent, the "New Employee Excellence" award from the West Virginia University Extension Service (WVU-ES).
10 Years Ago — 2012
CHARLESTON— West Virginia’s School Building Authority will chip in nearly $300,000 more than it committed to 2 years ago to build a veterinary science facility at Hampshire High.
The SBA board on Monday authorized $800,000 for the project after taking back the $508,000 it gave two years ago.
ROMNEY – If you’re willing to jump in the river – in January, regardless of the temperature – then you will make Jerry Dean a very happy man.
Even more, you’ll be making a difference in the lives of hundreds of families in Hampshire County.
The Polar Bear Plunge is coming back for the third consecutive year.
Dean, one of the organizers, said the jump isn’t that bad.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind got nearly all the money they asked the School Building Authority for Monday.
ROMNEY — Romney city officials accepted a $1 million Small Cities Block Grant from Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin in Charleston Dec. 12. The grant was awarded to help upgrade the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
