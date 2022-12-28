bit

This building, formerly Dr. Gardner’s dentist office, became the first Capon Bridge library building in 1969.

Plans are in the works for it to become a museum of the town of Capon Bridge, and open as part of the Hampshire County’s 250th anniversary celebration in 2004.

100 Years Ago — 1922

Rubber Paving Blocks – The clatter of traffic would be hushed and London converted into a silent city, under plans of engineers who are urging the adoption of rubber paving on the streets of the English capital. Rubber paving, it is claimed, is absolutely silent, besides wearing for fifteen years or double the life of the wooden block now used in London. Experiments with rubber paving blocks are being conducted now in one section of the city. The block has a rubber surface fixed to the base of rubber composition. Tests are said to have shown that the rubber surface is more slippery than other forms of paving.

