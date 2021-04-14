The sun rose high and bright on Easter morning at Capon Chapel’s sunrise service. Approximately 20 folks came out to hear the good news of our risen Savior. We enjoyed a brief worship service and then dismissed as we went about the doings of Easter Sunday. We are blessed indeed.
Our families came together at the home of my sister Joyce, near Romney. As always, the table was loaded with everyone’s favorites and they were enjoyed by all. Those attending were: Julie and Amanda Greene, Carol Fultz, Don Clise, Gary Hahn, Mary Boone, Joyce Oates, Rick Ark, Gerald Hiett, Brenda Hiett and special guest Norwood Haines. We spent the afternoon reminiscing of other family members and long ago events. We continue to learn about our parents’ early days through Norwood’s memories.
On the trip to Romney, I could see a pink haze on the redbud trees on the west side of Cooper Mountain. This week it is more than a haze; instead, it is a bright glow. Next week, the bloom will be at its peak. If you are driving in that direction, be sure to check it out. I also saw lots of white blooms; soon the dogwoods will burst into bloom. The leaves are beginning to pop out, which will lower the fire hazard this time of year. We also received a great drenching rain last night, which we badly needed. The small creeks are singing and the Capon River is rolling and muddy.
The Mountain View Assembly of God Church held a pancake breakfast on April 10. That same day they also held a bake sale and yard sale, which started at 1 p.m. Strite’s Doughnuts were on site to tempt everyone with their delicious offerings. All community events had been canceled for a year due to the Covid threat. What a marvelous way to encourage us to venture out. Doughnuts will do it every time.
A surefire sign of spring and my personal favorite is the serenade of the peepers. It is some of nature’s most beautiful music and is absolutely free to anyone inclined to listen. Can you hear them from your back door?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.