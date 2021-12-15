I know, it’s the Christmas season and that means it’s a time to be joyful and happy, so why put a damper on the season by writing about the demise of the middle class?
Actually I think that the Christmas season is a time when we see the sad truth that we are quickly losing our middle class. We are seeing more and more people having to swallow their pride and ask for help just to be able to give their children a little something for Christmas.
Food pantries are seeing a rush of people seeking food with which to feed their families. And many of these are not individuals just looking for a handout. It’s tough for many of these folks to have to ask for help just so their families can survive.
Many of these folks were not long ago considered a part of middle-class America. They held down good jobs, paid their bills, were paying off their own mortgages and enjoyed working for a living. But many are now living below the poverty rate and have unfortunately been forced to give up the title of belonging to the middle class.
Our government has allowed the outsourcing of so many jobs to other countries that millions of Americans can no longer find a job, let alone find one making a decent wage. Small businesses and new businesses can barely afford to function anymore because of all the restrictions and taxes placed on them.
It’s a frightening time for many Americans today. I hesitate to talk about this because it brings back some very unpleasant memories of years gone by, memories that most of the kids in today’s society can’t comprehend.
But I have vivid memories of growing up with the knowledge that we didn’t fit into the middle class of my day. I remember too well standing in long lines at a building down near where the Romney city pool area is now, holding a burlap sack and waiting for the handout of government commodities.
On one hand being embarrassed for my friends to go by and see us but on the other hand feeling like it was Christmas every time we got home and pulled out boxes of cheese and cans of processed meats.
I remember my mom breathing a sigh of relief because of the flour and lard and other foods handed out by the government. Now instead of producing extra foods grown by big farmers, they pay farmers not to farm, all in the name of economics.
Meanwhile people do the same thing we did back then, only instead of getting handouts from the government, they have to go to food banks. I feel for so many of them because they have been reduced from being part of what used to be the middle class to having to depend on handouts when all they really want is a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work.
My advice is, “Be careful friend, looking down your nose when you see someone in a line for free handouts. With the demise of the middle class coming so quickly, you may one day find yourself standing in line behind them.”
We are at a time in our country where we can no longer depend on government commodities. We are going to have to be able to depend on one another. Instead of criticizing those who stand in line at food pantries, if you are one of the blessed to still have a job and who can still go grocery shopping, pick up a few extra cans of food items and drop them off at a local food bank.
Every little bit helps. And with the demise of America’s middle class, it’s going to take all of us working together to make sure families in our own communities at least don’t have to go hungry. It’s bad enough for adults to have to start cutting back when a parent loses his or her job, but no child should ever have to go to bed hungry.
First published Dec. 11, 2014
