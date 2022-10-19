research wvu tick

Graduate student Negar Farhang Doost, undergraduate students Christopher Smith and Emma Walker, and Soumya Srivastava, WVU Banjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources assistant professor, conduct research on tick-borne disease testing in Srivastava’s lab. The project received a $1.2 million grant from the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health. (WVU Photo/Nathaniel Godwin)

A team led by a West Virginia University biomedical engineer is working to ramp up and reimagine how medical professionals diagnose tick-borne infections such as Lyme disease.   

Soumya Srivastava, assistant professor at the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, is developing a tool that more quickly detects tick-borne diseases via a blood sample on a single chip. Srivastava’s model aims to detect disease within one to two weeks after the onset of an infection, whereas existing approaches rely on a symptom-based questionnaire – which might ask if a person has a fever or a rash – and tests that aren’t reliable until at least a few weeks after infection.   

