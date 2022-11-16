The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Romney (GFWC) sponsored the Halloween Parade on Oct. 31. The parade had been canceled for the past 2 years because of Covid-19.

Club member Gayle Allen organizes and leads the parade each year, starting at the Romney swimming pool at 5:15 p.m. and marches up Rosemary Lane to the FNB bank parking lot. This year, there were about 40 children and parents marching. At the bank, the children were give glowsticks to help make them more visible for trick-or-treating. We hope everyone had a spooktacular and safe Halloween experience.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.