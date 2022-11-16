The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Romney (GFWC) sponsored the Halloween Parade on Oct. 31. The parade had been canceled for the past 2 years because of Covid-19.
Club member Gayle Allen organizes and leads the parade each year, starting at the Romney swimming pool at 5:15 p.m. and marches up Rosemary Lane to the FNB bank parking lot. This year, there were about 40 children and parents marching. At the bank, the children were give glowsticks to help make them more visible for trick-or-treating. We hope everyone had a spooktacular and safe Halloween experience.
Before the paraders started their trick-or-treating, we sang Happy Birthday to Gayle Allen, whose birthday is Oct. 31.
This weekend is the club’s annual; Christmas House craft show. Please join us on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, at Hope Christian Church. On Friday, hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Crafters are busy making their handcrafted items and planning their displays. There are 48 tables for crafters this year, and the GFWC of Romney ladies are also planning their kitchen. They’ll be offering a variety of food and baked goods.
GFWC of Romney is an active group of ladies who are “living the volunteer spirit,” which is the motto of our International Organization. We are one of about 3,200 clubs around the United States and more than 12 countries around the world, with almost 100,000 members worldwide. If you would like more information about our Club, and the other community projects we support, please call Mary French Barbe at 304-822-5790 or Linda Browning at 304-822-7492.
