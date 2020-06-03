Hampshire County Health Department: 304-496-9640
WVDHHR COVID-19 information hotline: 1-800-877-4304
Valley Health Coronavirus Hotline: 540-536-0380
Salvation Army Emotional and Spiritual Care hotline: 844-458-4673
CDC Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
The most common COVID-19 symptoms are
I’m virus-free if I’m not showing any of these symptoms, right?
Wrong. You could be a carrier of the virus and still pass it along to others, even if you don’t feel sick at all. That’s why it’s so important to limit your contact with others, whether you are experiencing symptoms or not.
Help! I can’t decide if my symptoms are for COVID-19 or for seasonal allergies.
Seasonal allergies will have different symptoms than COVID-19. These symptoms include
Allergies will not give you a fever, and because COVID-19 is a lower-respiratory disease, it will not be associated with a runny nose.
For additional help determining the cause of your symptoms, call your primary care doctor. They will be able to screen you and see what’s going on.
Businesses are reopening in West Virginia. This means that everything is finally back to normal, right?
No. It is important to keep engaging in preventative activities such as limiting public outings, wearing a face covering when in public and washing your hands often and thoroughly. Because this plan has been put into place, it does not mean that all restrictions are lifted and that we are out of the woods.
Be smart, be safe and be patient.
My business fits into the guidelines for reopening, how can I be sure that I am keeping both my employees and the community safe?
The CDC outlines that public spaces, workplaces, businesses, schools and homes should all follow a 3-step plan to keep the community safe.
- Develop your plan: create a system for keeping surfaces and areas clean, prioritizing frequently touched surfaces, while keeping in mind what supplies are needed for maintaining the system.
- Implement your plan: clean visibly dirty surfaces prior to disinfection, use appropriate disinfectant products and follow directions on product labels regarding necessary contact time.
- Maintain and revise your plan: you may need to adjust your plan based on supply availability. Continue to wash hands regularly and thoroughly, use face coverings and stay home if you are sick. Continuing these practices will reduce the risk of COVID-19 being contracted or passed.
For detailed information on the best ways to be safe during the stages of reopening, see the CDC website under “Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting.”
As always, pay attention to any guidance or direction from the Hampshire County Health Department regarding local approaches to reopening.
Lots of advice I’m reading says “wash your hands often.” How often should I be washing my hands?
The CDC outlines the times when you should be washing your hands anyway (for example, before eating, after using the toilet, after touching an animal, after touching garbage, etc.), but during the pandemic you should also be cleaning your hands after you’ve been in a public place and touched an item that might have been frequently touched by other people. These items include
Remember, when you’re washing your hands, scrub for at least 20 seconds and make sure that you scrub the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your nails.
How long does the virus stay on surfaces?
• Coronaviruses can remain on different surfaces for a varying amount of time, so it’s important to be mindful and disinfect surfaces frequently.
• Coronaviruses can remain the longest (5 days) on metal (like doorknobs and silverware) and ceramics (dishes and mugs). Other surfaces such as paper, wood and glass can house the virus for up to 4 or 5 days.
• Be sure to disinfect all surfaces and heavily-used objects in your home daily and continue to keep your hands clean.
Can I use hand sanitizer instead of washing my hands?
• When washing with soap and water isn’t a readily available option, sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be a temporary solution, reducing the number of germs on your hands.
• Sanitizer does not get rid of all of the germs on your hands. Washing your hands (with soap and water) is ideal.
I can’t find disinfectant supplies in any nearby stores! How can I make my own?
The CDC writes that you can add 1/3 cup of bleach per gallon of water to make a bleach cleaning solution, or 4 teaspoons of bleach to a quart of water. Their website has complete disinfection guidance.
I’ve been ordering lots of items online. Should I be worried about the virus being on packages that are delivered to my home?
• Ordering items online offers a layer of protection against COVID-19 because it limits contact with other people.
• According to the World Health Organization, the risk of contracting COVID-19 from packages shipped from China is nearly non-existent. As far as domestically shipped packages, the WHO stated, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”
How can I get hold of a cloth mask?
There are instructions on both the CDC and Valley Health websites for making your own mask. Some directions don’t even require having any sewing skills, such as the directions to make masks out of bandanas or t-shirts.
Some local folks, like Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop in Romney, are making masks and selling them to members of the community. Many folks are using their time and talents to make these masks, ask around and see how you can get yourself covered.
• Quarantine: used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. People who are self-quarantining stay separate from others, helping to limit further spread of the virus.
• Isolation: used to separate sick people from healthy people. Sick people in isolation should stay home and avoid contact with others by staying in a specific “sick” bedroom or space, using a different bathroom.
• Flatten the curve: The “curve” refers to the number of people who have been infected. The faster/steeper the curve, the quicker hospitals and the health care systems get overwhelmed. By following CDC guidelines (keeping hands clean, avoiding contact with others, wearing masks when possible, etc.), we can “flatten” the curve. This means that while the same number of people will likely be infected, but it will be over a longer period of time.
• Social distance: avoiding close contact with others (close contact is considered 6 feet)
• PPE: Personal protective equipment, including facemasks, gloves and face shields. Limited amounts of PPE statewide for various organizations have been an additional challenge associated with COVID-19.
• Screening vs. testing: If you feel like you might be sick and call your primary care doctor, they will screen you, asking you questions about your recent contact with others, possible symptoms, recent travel, etc. Testing refers to the actual lab work that will tell you whether or not you are positive for the virus. Testing supplies are limited; anyone can get screened but only those referred by their doctor will be tested.
