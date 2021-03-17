PAW PAW — The Sons of the American Legion Post 128 in Paw Paw is preparing to install another plaque at the Veterans Memorial in town square.
The new plaque recognizes the veterans who served and died in the Persian Gulf War, joining markers honoring local veterans from World War 1, World War 2, the Korean War and Vietnam War.
The 1st 4 plaques were installed in the late 1980s by the Paw Paw Veteran Memorial Association, which has disbanded.
The Sons of the Legion anticipate having the plaque installed in time for a dedication ceremony at the Memorial Day events in Paw Paw in May.
Once the new plaque is installed, the Sons will work on a 2nd plaque for the global war on terrorism and on fencing for the memorial.
To donate to the cause, send checks to SAL Monument Fund, P.O. Box 233, Paw Paw, WV 25434. Email paul7tenn@yahoo.com with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.