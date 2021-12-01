Hope everyone had a nice and safe Thanksgiving, and also got your family some deer meat.
The weather in Rio is beautiful, sunny and 59 degrees. Last night I looked out the door and it was a little chilly, and saw some of those Allegheny gnats flying. Then this morning there is nothing on the ground, but I am sure we will get snow soon.
Thanksgiving Day was quiet here, but Friday evening we celebrated. Our daughter Donna and son-in-law Burl Charlton delivered our Thanksgiving meal. It sure was good and we really enjoyed it.
The Bethel Baptist Church in Kirby delivered a basket of goodies last Saturday. It was so much appreciated. Thanks, folks.
Today, the Bean Settlement Congregation had a covered dish dinner in honor of Pastor Burl and wife Donna for being our pastor and serving God for 25 years with us. Time sure does fly by. Thanks for all you do for the congregation and the community. May God bless you both for what you do for everyone.
If you noticed, I haven’t written a lot lately because I had both eyes worked on for cataracts. I am getting along pretty good, mind the drops and cream that you have to use, but all is well. I am very blessed at 84.
Happy belated birthday to all the folks I have missed, and deepest sympathy to all that have lost loved ones. Our prayers are with you.
Almost time to start on Christmas cards. I already got 1 at this house. This year has really passed fast and just one month and a few days till 2022. Please stay safe and warm. Covid is still around and we need to count our many blessings every minute of the day.
Any news to share, please call. God bless all.
