“Live in harmony with one another. Do not be proud, but be willing to associate with people of low position. Do not be conceited.” – Romans 12;16 (NIV)
Belated birthday wishes to Missy McDonald and Blanch Hurt March 21; Tom Watson and Ellie An Bohrer March 25. Frank Lambert celebrated his 85th birthday with his family and friends on Saturday. Other wishes go to Rick Haines, Jennifer Montgomery and Kaleigh Largent on March 27; Cliffton Kelly March 28.
Anniversary wishes go to Ed and Linda Weaver March 23; Mary and Kenny Pownell March 24; Wayne and Kristen Daughtery March 24.
Sorry I have not been able to type my article for a little while. I have had some medical issues, but I am doing well now. Get out and look at spring flowers and trees coming to life, looking for the dogwood but too early. I love spring when new life begins, even weeds.
Hampshire County Schools are on spring break next week, April 3-10.
Capon Chapel Covenant Church will be having a Love Feast and Communion at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7.
Easter Service is Sunday, April 9. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. with ham sandwiches and donuts with juice and coffee. Worship hour at 10 a.m. with Pastor Chris Leatherman.
My family went out to Slanesville Diner to eat and fellowship. Food was delicious, and all had a great time.
Keep in prayer Mel Montgomery, Keith Lambert Jr., Mary Alice Moreland, Donna Bohrer, Scotty Bohrer, Jack Bender, Crystal Moreland, Betty Kidwell, Marie Whitacre and Gary (Sketter) Glover.
