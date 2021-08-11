‘Barney Fife’ to speak at Community Bible
The Andy Griffith Show’s Barney Fife, portrayed by Larry Delawder, will be bringing inspiration and humor to Community Bible Assemby of God Sunday.
The Aug. 15 service starts at 10 a.m. The church is on Poland Road, about 4.5 miles north of the stoplight in Romney.
Calling all knights for VBS
“Knights of North Castle” will be a 1-day vacation Bible school at Romney’s First Baptist Church this Saturday.
The free session runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 and includes lunch. It’s for pre-kindergarteners up through 5th-graders.
Preregistration is appreciated, but not required. Call the church at 304-822-3141.
Crafters wanted for church bazaars
Mountain View Assembly of God is looking for crafters to participate in a Christmas bazaar in November.
The bazaar runs 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13, a Saturday, at the church atop Cooper Mountain on U.S. 50.
Large tables ($20) or small ones ($15) can be reserved by Oct. 23 by calling Diana at 304-496-9174. Deposits will be refunded if officials halt the bazaar.
Delray Christian resumes children’s service
The children’s ministry at Delray Christian Church is restarting this Sunday, June 20, following a year of pandemic.
Sunday school starts at 9 a.m. with “J.A.M.” (Jesus And Me) during the morning worship. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Delray Christian Church is at 6619 Texas Road, off Route 29 South.
Sunday school’s back at 1st Baptist
Sunday School classes have resumed at Romney’s First Baptist Church.
Sunday School runs from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. To comply with state Covid-19 guidelines, everyone from 3rd grade up will need to wear a face mask and socially distance.
