Romney High School Harvest Ball, Nov. 26, 1952. Crowned King and Queen were Hobart Shanholtz, sophomore, and Doris Saville, senior. Crown-bearers were Linda Twigg, three-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Twigg, and Billy Hott, three-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Hott. The court was made up of Joe Ely, senior; Jo Ann Freeland and Bill Harris, juniors; Shirley Stein, sophomore; Wilma Shields and Tom Williams, freshmen; Linda Haines and James Hott, eighth grade; and Zana Stonebreaker and Sam Williams, seventh grade. Hampshire Times Facebook page
A news dispatch from New York, dated election day, disclosed the fact that women, on an average, take 44 seconds less time to vote than do men. A woman voter can mark her ballot, regardless of the cutting she ruthlessly, in 3 minutes and 17 seconds, while it takes a man 4 minutes and 3 seconds to do the job. Although women are alleged to have a penchant for changing their mind, it is evident they do not exercise this prerogative to any great degree in this instance.
The past 3 seasons have not been profitable ones for the fruit growers of West Virginia. A bumper crop in 1920 found a falling market for all agricultural products after abnormal high prices.
50 years ago - 1972
Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Winkle and two daughters, Patty and Judy, Tampa, Fla., visited Mr. and Mrs. Ras Clower during their vacation. While here the girls wanted to see their 1st snow, so their parents drove to Mount Storm so they could experience their reaction to the making of a snowball.
Oscar P. Meador, of Arthur, M.M. Eller, of Alderson, and Mr. and Mrs. Gene Dobbins, of Hinton, were staying with Mr. and Mrs. George F. Collins and family week before last and doing some hunting. Mr. Eller was a lucky hunter. He killed a white squirrel in the woods from Mr. Collins’ house. Mr. Collins killed a white squirrel in the same woods about 10 years ago.
40 years ago - 1982
The Potomac Center’s annual open house was the scene of a surprise announcement. Gov. John D. Rockefeller called during the program to announce that the Hampshire County Commission, on behalf of the Potomac Center, will be awarded a grant from the Governor’s Community Partnership Grant Program. The purpose of the grant is to help finance the construction of a new residential unit for the Potomac Center.
Thomas Williams, with his daughter, Holly and son, Taylor, arrived today to spend Thanksgiving with his mother, Mrs. Virginia Williams.
30 years ago - 1992
Members of the Cacapon River Committee submitted recommendations to the planning commission last week that could, if adopted, shape the future of the eastern section of Hampshire County.
The committee spokesperson said the group supports Region 8 economic development efforts in the county, but would rather see industrial development areas that would not interfere with the rural way of life in the river basin.
The Hampshire County Historical Society will sponsor an open house and olde tyme decorating of the Hampshire County Courthouse, Friday, Dec. 4. The society invites the citizens of Hampshire County and visitors to our community to visit the courthouse for an enjoyable evening of Christmas past.
20 years ago - 2002
With cold weather approaching, many county residents will find it difficult to keep up with trying to warm the house, keep food on the table and keep the bills paid. For many local families, add to the equation the necessities of coats and winter clothing for their children, and the task seems almost insurmountable.
The Warm the Children campaign is once again this year reaching out to help such families.
According to Mack Stewart, founder of Warm the Children, 37 newspapers in numerous states are participating in the program annually. Stewart, along with his wife Natalie, was in Romney recently. This is the 9th year for the campaign locally.
10 years ago – 2012
ROMNEY — Steps have been taken to finalize a master plan for the Romney Business Park expansion, rail spur, station and museum. Les Shoemaker is executive director of the Hampshire County Development Authority. Shoemaker said during the Nov. 14 authority meeting, that the rail spur and the railroad station are a priority, but other smaller projects are being considered as well.
SUNRISE SUMMIT — A two-foot crack in the bottom of a six-inch water main line was the cause of Central Hampshire Public Service District’s water leak. The leak was found off Sand Hill Road last Friday.
“Water was leaking near the road, running through shale and did not expose itself for about a mile into the woods,” said James Hoffman, general manager.
“The pipe was laying against a rock about as big as a large desk. It had no soft bed of gravel under it.”
“It was at least thirty years old.”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dreama Denver is making a push to have “Take Me Home, Country Roads’’ designated as one of West Virginia’s official state songs.
