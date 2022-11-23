bit

Romney High School Harvest Ball, Nov. 26, 1952. Crowned King and Queen were Hobart Shanholtz, sophomore, and Doris Saville, senior. Crown-bearers were Linda Twigg, three-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Twigg, and Billy Hott, three-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Hott. The court was made up of Joe Ely, senior; Jo Ann Freeland and Bill Harris, juniors; Shirley Stein, sophomore; Wilma Shields and Tom Williams, freshmen; Linda Haines and James Hott, eighth grade; and Zana Stonebreaker and Sam Williams, seventh grade.  Hampshire Times Facebook page

100 years ago – 1922

A news dispatch from New York, dated election day, disclosed the fact that women, on an average, take 44 seconds less time to vote than do men. A woman voter can mark her ballot, regardless of the cutting she ruthlessly, in 3 minutes and 17 seconds, while it takes a man 4 minutes and 3 seconds to do the job. Although women are alleged to have a penchant for changing their mind, it is evident they do not exercise this prerogative to any great degree in this instance.

