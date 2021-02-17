BERKELEY SPRINGS — Singer-songwriter Mary Hott has released “Devil In The Hills: Coal Country Reckoning,” a song cycle that was inspired by the 1st-person accounts of life deep in West Virginia’s southern coalfields.
A life that was, at best, tough. At its worst, it was a life dominated by the systemic oppression that kept miners under the thumb of coal companies, their bosses and their henchmen.
A 7th-generation West Virginian who was born and raised in Paw Paw, Hott said she was led to these stories by a visit to the Whipple Company Store, a former coal company store turned museum in Fayette County.
“From the moment I read the stories I connected with the heartache and pain,” Hott said. “Those people were at the end of their lives when they shared stories from decades before about the rape, torture and murder that took place in the coal camps, to terrorize miners and their families, to keep them from unionizing. It took me a long time to complete this album, partly because I had to take breaks and reevaluate whether I could open to the emotions of it all.”
Hott enlisted The Carpenter Ants, a longstanding West Virginia gospel-soul-Americana group that, in addition to its own releases, has backed a number of singer/songwriters on their projects.
The album is accompanied by a 24-page booklet that provides the background stories and historical context. The music itself ranges from bluesy Americana and roots rock to Celtic and gospel, and the deep groove of the anthemic “Rise Up, WV.”
The album is mostly original songs with 2 covers: 1 a traditional gospel song, the other a unique southern gospel version of West Virginia’s state song, “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
For more information on Mary Hott and the stories behind the album, go to www.DevilintheHills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.