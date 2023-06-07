Two is better than one.
Two peas in a pod.
Double trouble.
Dynamic duo.
The list of idioms that apply to twins truly does go on – and on and on – but there’s no real phrase that describes what happened with the Hampshire High School Class of 2023:
Five sets of twins.
It really is a unique “oddity” about the senior class, said grad Ryan Quick, who’s half of one of the five duos that graduated together and are facing their future.
While twins do seem to be connected in a special way, these next steps push them into their futures. Maybe they’re following the same path. Maybe their paths are totally different.
One thing is clear, though – during the HHS graduation ceremony Memorial Day weekend, folks were definitely seeing double.
Robert & Ryan Quick
‘Individuals, rather than one person’
While Robert and Ryan both shared lots of extracurricular pastimes during their HHS years, they’re not really attached at the hip, Ryan said.
“I’m a social butterfly and love to meet brand-new people whenever I can,” Ryan said. “Robert prefers a few close friends around him and building a bond with just a few people…we have our own social circles to hang out with.”
While the two had many groups in common – Harmony Show Choir, Theater, National Honors Society, 4-H and a church youth group – they had a few key differences.
Ryan? Swim team. Robert? Band.
Ryan? German National Honors Society. Robert? Spanish National Honors Society. Despite their similarities, the two weren’t particularly close growing up, Ryan said.
“We argued and bickered a lot,” he admitted. “However, we’ve gotten closer as we’ve gotten older. I feel like this separation allowed us to be individuals rather than one person.”
That individuality will be a boon as Robert and Ryan head off to college: Robert is going to WVU to major in aerospace and mechanical engineering, and Ryan will be starting out at Potomac State College to study chemistry and hopefully become a professor.
“It’ll be strange not being around each other,” Ryan said, “but we’re individuals with (our) own personalities and styles, unlike the ‘typical’ twins.”
Tyler & Trevor Pyles
‘They’ve just been best friends’
“From birth just until high school, they’ve just been best friends,” said Lisa Pyles about her twin sons, Tyler and Trevor.
The two have more in common than just their smack-dab-alike looks: they both plan on staying in West Virginia post-graduation, they both love to hunt and fish (“they’re big bear hunters,” Lisa said) and they both currently work with their dad at Miller Milling.
In fact, they both have a strong work ethic; they have their own lawn mowing business – weather permitting, Tyler and Trevor mow 9-10 yards every Friday.
“They’ve always been hard workers,” recalled Lisa.
The two are planning to attend trade school – Tyler to get his electric degree, and Trevor to get his degree in welding.
Jared & Jacob Anderson
‘Completely different’
Fraternal twins Jared and Jacob Anderson are “completely different,” Jacob said.
Both have been involved in sports and school events – like the Trojan Man competition – and have gotten closer as they got older, but their next steps take them on a different trajectory.
They always had each other’s backs, Jacob said, and that bond got stronger as they went through school.
“We were in it together,” Jacob said.
Even at graduation, the boys crossed the threshold into the future together by walking across the stage together.
As far as that future goes, Jacob is going to take a little time off school and then will jump feet-first into classes to become a paramedic.
“Jared wants to do more of his own thing at the moment,” his brother said. “I would say our futures are going to be spent apart from each other.”
Jared is a little more extroverted than Jacob – he’s “out there” when it comes to social events and friends, Jacob said.
“He has a very strong personality and knows what’s best for himself,” Jared explained. “While I’m an introvert, I don’t really like to hang out in person all the time, and I’m very conservative around people I don’t really know.”
Erin & Erika Blaylock
‘They wanted to have their own styles’
Fraternal twins Erin and Erika Blaylock may have been dressed alike by their mom Jacqueline when they were younger, but they’ve evolved into two distinct styles.
“They were close, but they wanted their own identity because they are fraternal,” Jacqueline said. “I would dress them alike, but they didn’t like that…they wanted to have their own styles. They wanted to have their own personalities.”
The duo is still very close, though they do have some key differences between them.
Erika is a little more outgoing – she flaunts piercings, tattoos and colored hair, and is a mainstay in a big circle of friends.
Erin, however, is more reserved, Jacqueline described. Quieter, with a smaller clique of friends.
Talk about a crossover episode: Erin, along with fellow twin duet Robert and Ryan Quick, have been close friends since pre-school.
Erin and Robert are BFFs – they went to prom together, are in theater together, and “have done basically everything together,” her mom said.
JaLeah & Keyara Heatwole
CNAs X 2
Fraternal twins JaLeah and Keyara (“Kiki”) have a lot in common: they’re both CNAs (certified nursing assistants), they played sports as they came up through school, and they’re both headed for college.
They both played basketball for a few years, said their grandmother Pam, and Kiki played volleyball, too.
The duo has a strong work ethic, both holding jobs around the county:
JaLeah works at the Hampshire Center on Sunrise Summit, and Kiki works at Biscuits & Burgers in Shanks.
For the past two summers, the twins were also lifeguards at the Romney pool.
“I always thought it was amazing that there were so many sets of twins in their class,” Pam said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.