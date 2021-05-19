Herbs and spices add fabulous flavor and color to food without adding salt, fat or sugar. Cooking with herbs and spices is also a great way to introduce a variety of flavors to children while helping foods look more appetizing.
The terms “herbs” and “spices” are often used interchangeably and are sometimes referred to as “seasonings.” However they are different.
Herbs are the leaves of low-growing shrubs and include parsley, chives, thyme, basil, oregano, rosemary and more. Herbs can be purchased dried, fresh or as a paste. When substituting in recipes, use the ratio of 3 fresh to 1 dried. For example, potato salad would use 3 Tbsp. of fresh parsley or 1 Tbsp. of dried parsley.
Spices come from the bark, roots, buds, seeds, berry or fruit of plants and trees. Spices include cinnamon, ginger, onion, garlic, cloves, black pepper, paprika and more.
Additional ways to add flavor
• Seasoning blends include a mixture of spices and herbs such as seasoning salt, Italian seasoning, taco seasoning and poultry seasoning. Check labels to see if “salt” is listed among the ingredients and opt for salt-free or lower sodium versions.
• Rubs are a mixture of spices and can be wet or dry. Web rubs usually have a bit of oil or other moist ingredients such as mustard or yogurt added. Dry rubs are mixtures of several dry spices and herbs that are worked into the surfaces of meat, poultry, or fish. They are both added to enhance flavor.
• Marinades are used to add flavor and tenderize meats and poultry. They generally contain herbs and spices, oil and an acid such as yogurt, citrus juice or vinegar.
Experiment with herbs and spices:
• Add fresh mint and lemon to a glass of ice water.
• Omit the salt when cooking pasta and flavor with basil, oregano, parsley and pepper, or use an Italian seasoning blend.
• For more flavor, add spices to uncooked dishes, such as salads, several hours before serving.
• Introduce children to herbs and spices with some easy flavor combinations such as apples with cinnamon, bananas with nutmeg and chicken with rosemary.
• Start a small herb garden or grow a few herbs in containers. Children will love watching them grow.
Approximate equivalent amounts of different forms of herbs are:
1 Tbsp. finely cut fresh herbs
1 tsp. crumbled dried herbs
1/4 to 1/2 tsp. ground dried herbs
Author: Brenda Aufdenkamp, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Basil Pesto
- 4 cups fresh basil, gently rubbed under cold running water
- 1/3 cup nuts (walnuts, pine nuts, almonds)
- 3 tsp. garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Pat basil dry with a paper towel after washing. Place the basil and nuts in a food processor or blender. Pulse until combined. Scrape down sides with a spatula or spoon. Add garlic and cheese to basil mixture and pulse until combined.
Scrape down sides again with a spatula or spoon. While the food processor is running, slowly add half of the olive oil. Stop the food processor and scrape down sides again. Start the food processor and add remaining oil. Add salt and pepper, if desired.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator, or freeze for up to three months.
If desired, leave out the Parmesan cheese. You may need to decrease the olive oil.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Dill Cucumber Sauce
This sauce is delicious served with fish and is a great way to use summer’s abundant supply of cucumbers. It is especially tasty with salmon. Other uses include as a vegetable dip and as a topping for baked potatoes. Using nonfat Greek yogurt for the base adds calcium and helps keep the calories down.
- 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
- 3 Tbsp. reduced fat mayonnaise
- 1 cucumber (peeled, with seeds removed), gently rubbed under cold running water, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. sweet onion, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill or 1 tsp. dried dill
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 tsp. sugar
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate for about 1 hour to allow flavors to blend.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Zesty Herb Potatoes
- 2-1/2 pounds red potatoes, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, cubed
- 3 Tbsp. fresh dill, gently rubbed under cold running water, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Rinse and prepare produce.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a large baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Place cubed potatoes in an even layer on the prepared pan. Drizzle potatoes with vegetable oil, salt and pepper. Mix to coat.
Bake for about 30 minutes, or until potatoes are fork tender and golden brown in color. Stir potatoes halfway through baking.
In a small bowl, stir together the minced garlic, chopped dill and lemon juice. Pour mixture over cooked potatoes and toss to coat well. Serve immediately. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
Notes: Use any type of potatoes. Substitute 1 Tbsp. of dried dill.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Herb Tea Loaf
This tender cake is lighter than pound cake and well suited for dipping in chocolate fondue.
- 2 cups unbleached flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 2 to 3 Tbsp. minced mint or lemon balm leaves
- 1-1/2 to 2 tsp. fresh lavender or anise hyssop blossoms, or 1/2 tsp. dried blossoms
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 extra-large eggs
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a 9-by-5-by-3 inch loaf pan. Sift the flour with the baking powder and salt and set aside.
Stir the herbs into the milk and set aside. Cream the butter and sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, until the mixture becomes light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and blend well.
Add the flour alternately in three parts with the milk. Pour the batter into the pan, spreading it evenly. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. The loaf is done when the top is golden brown, the edges pull away slightly, and a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean.
Cool the cake in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn onto a rack. When cool, cut into 1-inch cubes and use as fondue dippers.
Recipe Source: Mississippi State University Extension Service
Classic Herbal Dressing
- 1 cup vegetable or olive oil
- 1/4 cup lemon juice or red wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/3 cup fresh parsley leaves and tender stems
- 2 Tbsp. fresh marjoram, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. celery seed
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce
Place all ingredients in blender and mix at low speed till nearly smooth, then at high speed for 30 seconds. Taste for salt. Use for salad greens or to marinate cooked or raw vegetables. Makes 1-1/2 cups.
Note: Substitute 1 tsp. dried herbs per 1-Tbsp. fresh measurement. You may also substitute 1/2 cup white wine vinegar for lemon juice or red wine vinegar and water.
Recipe Source: Mississippi State University Extension Service
Oven-Roasted Vegetables with Herbs
This is a comfort food in every sense. Not only are roasted vegetables easy to prepare, but they are as satisfying as seeing an old friend. As alternatives to the ingredients listed, consider white potatoes, winter squash and sage. “Soft” vegetables such as summer squash or mushrooms also roast, but need only 30 minutes to cook.
- 3 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1” pieces
- 3 carrots, peeled, halved crosswise, then lengthwise
- 2 onions, peeled and cut into 8 wedges
- 1 garlic head, separated into cloves and peeled
- 1/4 cup minced fresh rosemary leaves
- 1/4 cup minced fresh thyme leaves
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, toss together the sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, garlic, rosemary, and thyme. Drizzle on the oil and toss again. Spread the mixture on a large baking sheet and bake, stirring occasionally for 1 hour, or until golden and tender. Add salt and pepper to taste, transfer to a platter, and serve.
Recipe Source: Mississippi State University Extension Service
“Beat It” Dip
This recipe is lots of fun for kids to make. They can get as rambunctious as they like “beating” the ingredients all together.
- 1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese
- 2 very ripe Roma tomatoes
- 2 tsp. mayonnaise
- 1 tsp. minced oregano
- 1 tsp. minced basil
- 1 tsp. minced chives
- Salt and pepper to taste
Let the kids “beat” all the ingredients together. Put the dip in the refrigerator to chill overnight. Serve with chips or crackers.
Recipe Source: Mississippi State University Extension Service
Salt-Free Herb Blend
Makes about 1/3 cup
- 1 Tbsp. mustard powder
- 2 tsp. parsley
- 2 tsp. onion powder
- 2 tsp. thyme
- 1 Tbsp. garlic powder
- 2 tsp. dill weed
- 2 tsp. savory
- 2 tsp. paprika
- 2 tsp. lemon peel
Recipe Source: University of Florida Extension Service
Poultry Herbs
Makes about 1/3 cup
- 2 Tbsp. dried tarragon
- 1 Tbsp. dried marjoram
- 1 Tbsp. dried basil
- 1 Tbsp. dried rosemary
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. dried lovage
Recipe Source: University of Florida Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.