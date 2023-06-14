GLENVILLE — Augusta’s Della Moreland has been named to the Glenville State University Provost’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2023 semester.
To be named to the Provost’s Honor Roll, students must have GPA’s between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.