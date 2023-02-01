When He had come to His own country, He taught them in their synagogue, so that they were astonished and said, “Where did this Man get this wisdom and these mighty works? Is this not the carpenter’s son? Is not His mother called Mary? And His brothers James, Joses, Simon, and Judas? And His sisters, are they not all with us? Where then did this Man get all these things?” So they were offended at Him.
But Jesus said to them, “A prophet is not without honor except in his own country and in his own house.” Now He did not do many mighty works there because of their unbelief. (Matthew 13:54-58)
This week I want to dive a little deeper into how hard it is to gain respect and honor in your hometown. Remember, I am just repeating what Jesus told his followers when he walked the paths of his hometown.
I wonder what everyone around thought when Jesus said these words? To be in the synagogue at that moment would have been very interesting. Remember, this isn’t just any synagogue; this is where he grew up.
Sometimes Jesus spoke in parables and the mysteries of the kingdom were hidden within while other times he just plainly said what needed to be said so all could understand. Sometimes Jesus went into great detail to explain the parables to His followers, while other times He left the story to linger with his disciples and understanding came by the Spirit.
On this occasion, there was no doubt with what he was saying within the group that watched Him grow up. Do you think this bothered the room? The hometown boy had come home with his band of disciples. Picture the room, all the outsiders who Jesus had brought and all the insiders who had been there for years upon years. I wonder how many locals were just waiting for Jesus to tell the outsiders how great this synagogue was because after all, it helped produce the main guest.
But Jesus didn’t go there with his conversation. Jesus brought his group of disciples into his place of upbringing to teach them something very, very valuable. He was basically showing them what was going to happen to them upon their return to their local establishments.
Matthew’s account says they were offended by Jesus’s words. They asked the questions, where did he get this wisdom and authority, isn’t this Joseph’s son, isn’t this Mary’s son, we know this is the brother of…? Listen to the questions that minimize the possibilities of who Jesus could be. It makes you wonder a little about who Jesus was in the community of Nazareth before he began his ministry.
From this, I gather that Joseph and Mary kept a lot to themselves. I wonder about the conversations within their home regarding the Angel encounter and dreams. What a story they had, but in the end, the local community just didn’t get it. I wonder if Jesus’s brothers and sisters got it? In Luke’s account in chapter 4, the local synagogue of people in Nazareth were so offended that they led him to the edge of a cliff and were going to throw him over to kill him.
Back to what Jesus was trying to teach his followers. Be ready for rejection. Be ready for judgments of who you used to be. Be ready for stereotypes of who your brothers and sisters are in comparison to you. Be ready for close-minded boxes of who you should be coming from a certain area.
When you are born again into the family of God through receiving the free gift of life and forgiveness through Jesus, all things are new. Please remember that. I know Jesus loved his hometown because God is love. As believers, we always will have to answer questions of who we are and what about this or that from an old hometown memory. Be thankful for this because it just gives us another chance to testify of the love and grace we now live in.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
