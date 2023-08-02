I went to Winchester with friends over the weekend to see “Barbie.”
I’ll add right now that I don’t live under a rock and I know that some people think the movie about a life-sized doll is controversial, but I’m not getting into that in this particular column.
In fact, my childhood love for Barbie overshadowed any tinge of controversy in the movie theater.
I even wore my hot-pink leopard print tank top, a pink scarf in my hair and carried my pink fanny pack to the theater.
There was a younger girl, maybe about 11 years old, who was walking into the theater in front of us. She was also dressed all in her fuchsia finery, and carried a little blush-colored bag that had two Barbie heads poking out.
Now, I don’t think the movie was appropriate for an 11-year-old – it IS rated PG-13, after all – but that’s not really the point.
The point is that after I walked OUT of the theater when the movie ended, I saw a woman in the lobby. She was maybe 45, 50 years old. She, too, was wearing all pink, and so was her friend, standing in line to buy popcorn.
If I was a bettin’ woman, I’d guess the ladies were there to see “Barbie,” too. A 26-year-old (me), the 11-year-old and the 45-year-olds all had the same thought – along with apparently 98 percent of people who went to see the movie, if my social media feed is any indication.
It got me thinking, and not just about Barbie. We are living in an era where people are finally embracing their “inner child.”
Close your eyes and think about some of the best parts of your childhood. The food, the toys, the games, the movies. The places you went, the clothes you wore.
Think about the things you BEGGED your parents to let you do, or wear, or toys you wanted so badly for Christmas.
As adults, we actually have the freedom to give ourselves those things. For a long time, it seems like we hesitated. Maybe because it wasn’t “cool,” or it would make us look “dumb,” or “childish.”
With the amount of people – grown-up, real adult-type people – going to see a movie about an iconic childhood toy, it appears we have surged past that roadblock.
After the movie, my friends and I stopped by Target (when in Winchester). A little gold packet in the accessories section of the store caught my eye. Gold hair clips, with little charms on the end of them.
I bought them. Little Emma June would have LOVED these little hair clips. I know that, because Big Emma June loved them, and they overpowered me with nostalgia.
Every day, I try to do things for the sake of my inner child – as well as NOT do things. For example, you’ll rarely see me wearing blue. I feel like I wore blue so much in my youth (blue-eyed girl stuff, the ones who know, know) that as an adult, I for the most part reject the hue.
I paint my nails wacky colors. I wear toe rings – something that as a child, I thought was SO chic. I don’t know that I’d call it “chic” now, but maybe “fabulous” is a better term.
It’s just a regular weekday evening for me to turn on a 90-minute animated Disney film from my childhood while cooking dinner or cleaning my apartment. A couple weeks ago, I watched “The Sword in the Stone” while on the elliptical at the gym.
I love how our society today, while massively flawed in many, many, MANY ways, encourages us to connect with our inner child. How we do that looks different to each person, but with everything that’s wrong in this world, I personally don’t think there’s anything wrong with being a little “childish.”
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
