Scott LaFee

Doses in abundance

With vaccination rates slowing (or never really getting momentum) in some parts of the country, U.S. public health officials have begun to worry about unused covid-19 vaccines going to waste as their expiration dates come up this summer. Authorities estimate there are enough doses at risk to vaccinate more than 13 million people.

Counts 

17: Estimated number, in millions, of routine childhood vaccinations disrupted globally by the pandemic

83: Percentage of sequenced covid-19 cases that are now identified as the Delta variant

Source: The Lancet; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Doc Talk

Aphthous stomatitis: benign, noncontagious mouth (canker) sores

Phobia of the Week

Lalophobia: fear of speaking

Observation

“I drive way too fast to worry about cholesterol.” ­— Comedian Steven Wright o

