Doses in abundance
With vaccination rates slowing (or never really getting momentum) in some parts of the country, U.S. public health officials have begun to worry about unused covid-19 vaccines going to waste as their expiration dates come up this summer. Authorities estimate there are enough doses at risk to vaccinate more than 13 million people.
Counts
17: Estimated number, in millions, of routine childhood vaccinations disrupted globally by the pandemic
83: Percentage of sequenced covid-19 cases that are now identified as the Delta variant
Source: The Lancet; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Doc Talk
Aphthous stomatitis: benign, noncontagious mouth (canker) sores
Phobia of the Week
Lalophobia: fear of speaking
Observation
“I drive way too fast to worry about cholesterol.” — Comedian Steven Wright o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.