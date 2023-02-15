100 years ago – 2913
County court will pay half of the cost if Maryland pays the other half. At the special session of the County Court Monday a petition from a large number of the residents of the Green Spring neighborhood was present asking that a bridge be built over the North Branch of the Potomac from Green Spring to Old Town.
The Bank of Romney is having installed a new safety burglar alarm, which consists of the alarm itself which is placed on the outside front of the building and eight connections inside the bank which will be placed about the safe and vault. Any one of these will sound the alarm which can be heard, for a distance of a half mile or more.
A special showing of the first episode of the educational chapter play, “In the Days of Buffalo Bill” will be given, absolutely FREE of any charge, to the children of Romney schools in grades to and including the seventh at the Opera House tomorrow.
50 years ago – 1973
The value of the production of all crops in West Virginia last year was up 8 percent from 1971, according to the Crop Reporting Service. Mountain State farmers harvested crops from 735,000 acres in 1972.
DELRAY — Our winter is here with temperature down to 2 degrees above zero Monday morning, so far no snow. —PFC Sammy Peacemaker and his wife, the former Miss Mary Jean Fletcher, Fort Benning, Ga., spent several days with their parents in Hampshire County. When Sammy telephoned for plane reservations for his return Friday, he was told there was 14 inches of snow in Georgia, and there would be no flight. Via telephone Sammy’s company commander gave him a couple more days at home.
40 years ago – 1983
If you see a helicopter hovering over electric lines in this area, don’t be alarmed. It’s part of Potomac Edison’s preventative maintenance program for transmission and distribution lines to spot equipment that needs repair. Each year Hampshire High School sends a student to Washington, D.C., to attend the presidential classroom for young Americans. The week-long study is to provide high school students with an opportunity to meet leaders from all branches of government, see federal government in action and to provide an academic framework to assess the political process of our country. This year Leslie Shoemaker Jr., received the honors. Les is a junior at Hampshire.
30 years ago – 1993
In a seven day period from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, dry windy weather and carelessness by people caused approximately 170 forest and grass fires that burned 3,000 acres in West Virginia. Twenty-one of these fires burned in the Eastern Panhandle. Damages from these fires have not yet been calculated.
Gov. Gaston Caperton has called upon West Virginians, especially school children, to “flood” the state’s veteran hospitals with Valentine’s Day cards on Feb. 14.
Hampshire was able to get somewhat back on track last Friday with a 78-62 win over Musselman in basketball, but only after Jefferson came to town the Tuesday before to paste the Trojans 78-51. The Jefferson loss was the sixth straight for Hampshire.
20 year ago –2003
ROMNEY — Hampshire County is at the top of the list statewide for dollar losses due to DUI-related accidents, according to Sergeant Lisa Lambert of the West Virginia State Police, Romney Detachment. Statistics released recently by the West Virginia Governor’s Highway and Safety Program show Hampshire County suffering from an estimated $34 million in 2001 due to accidents involving drivers who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
CAPON BRIDGE — If laughter and fun is medicine for the soul, then residents in the Capon Bridge area Saturday night got a good dose. The weather was cold, but the reception was warm as 11 contestants took to the stage during the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company’s first Womanless Beauty Contest.
There were wigs and jigs, smiles and wows and even a few whistles as the men, donned in dresses and heels, stockings and makeup, entered the room.
10 years ago – 2013
ROMNEY — Lynn Boyer, superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind, is expected to ask the state board of education on Wednesday in Charleston to table the facilities improvement package until January 2014. During the January state board meeting Boyer asked board members to include a legislative request for an appropriation of $3.5 million as part of their legislative improvement package. Prior to that request the state School Building Authority authorized $950,000 toward the rebuilding of the Romney campus.
ROMNEY — Hampshire County commissioners Tuesday voiced their collective support for 2nd Amendment “gun ownership” rights, but opted against signing off on a proposed resolution that they said represented a hypothetical situation. The resolution in question was presented to commissioners by local Tea Party member Terry Craver. The measure asked local government officials to formally state a position of being against “any” federal gun controls that would limit magazine capacity and other related considerations. “You’re sort of preaching to the choir,” commission president Bob Hott told Craver. Hott went on to explain that he did not believe it would be prudent for the County Commission to adopt a broad type of resolution that addressed a situation yet to happen.
