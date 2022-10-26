It’s fall and thoughts turn to pumpkins! Can that large pumpkin sitting on your front porch still be used for eating? Sure — as long as it is in good condition and hasn’t’ yet been carved. Pumpkins typically used for jack-o-lanterns usually are larger, with stringier pulp and more watery flesh. However, you can still eat the jack-o-lantern variety with fairly good results.
If you’re buying a pumpkin specifically for eating, the smaller ones are usually the best. These sugar or pie pumpkins generally are sweeter, less stringy and have a deeper, richer color. Pumpkin seeds from any pumpkin can also be dried and roasted.
How do you prepare fresh pumpkin for making a pumpkin pie or pumpkin bread?
Wash hands with soap and water.
Wash the outer surface of the pumpkin thoroughly before cutting to remove any surface dirt that could be transferred to the inside of the pumpkin. Remove the stem with a sharp knife.
Cut the pumpkin in half to make it easier to scoop out the seeds and scrape away the stringy mass. Cut the pumpkin into chunks.
Cook until soft in boiling water, in steam, in a pressure cooker, in a microwave or in an oven. Check for doneness by poking with a fork.
Drain the cooked pumpkin. Remove pulp from rind and mash. To cool, place pan containing pumpkin in cold water and stir occasionally. Refrigerate and use within 3 to 4 days.
Pumpkin puree freezes well. Measure cooled puree into 1-cup portions. Place in zip closure bags or rigid freezer containers. Leave a half-inch of space at the top of the containers. Label and date each container. Freeze for up to one year. Use the puree in recipes or substitute in recipes calling for canned pumpkin in the same amount.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Pumpkin Spice Shake
- 1/4 cup canned pumpkin (not canned pumpkin pie mix)
- 1/3 cup nonfat milk
- 1 cup low-fat frozen vanilla yogurt
- 1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
Add all ingredients to a blender. Cover and blend on high until smooth. If desired, garnish with a dash of pumpkin spice.
Notes:
One 15 oz. can of pumpkin has about 1-3/4 cups of canned pumpkin – enough to make 7 shakes.
Stir a few tablespoons into a bowl of oatmeal. Top with walnuts, raisins and cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice.
Mix into vanilla yogurt, a tablespoon at a time, until you get a taste you like. Add a touch of cinnamon or pumpkin spice for extra flavor.
Fill an ice-cube tray or silicon mini muffin pan with canned pumpkin. Freeze. Pop out when frozen and transfer to a freezer bag.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Mini Pumpkin Spice Muffins
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup quick oats
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp. baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1-1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- 3/4 cup low-fat milk
- 1/3 cup oil
- 1/4 cup quick oats (for topping)
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar (for topping)
- 1 Tbsp. melted margarine or butter (for topping)
- 1/8 tsp. pumpkin pie spice (for topping)
Spray mini-muffin tins with cooking spray or use mini-muffin liners. In a medium bowl, combine flour, quick oats, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pumpkin pie spice.
Break egg into a small bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw egg. Add pumpkin, milk and oil to egg. Mix well.
Add liquid ingredients to dry ingredients and stir until just moistened. Fill muffin cups two-thirds full.
Mix topping ingredients. Sprinkle topping evenly over muffins. Bake mini-muffins at 400°F for 8 to 12 minutes or until evenly browned. Bake regular-sized muffins for 15 to 18 minutes.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie
- 1 can (15 to 16 ounces) pure pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1-1/2 to 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, depending on how spicy a flavor you enjoy
- 1 quart (4 cups) of a lower fat vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt, softened
- 1 9-inch prepared graham cracker piecrust
- Whipped topping, if desired
Mix the pumpkin, sugar and spice until well blended. Quickly mix pumpkin mixture with the softened ice cream. Pour into crumb crust and freeze, uncovered, until firm – a couple of hours.
When pie is frozen, cover with plastic wrap and then cover with freezer-quality foil or place in a freezer bag and squish out the air.
Thaw pie slightly at room temperature (about 5 to 10 minutes) before serving. Top with whipped topping, if desired.
Notes:
If you don’t have pumpkin pie spice, for each teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice, you can substitute a combination of:
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. ground ginger
- 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
- 1/8 tsp. ground cloves
Soften ice cream by placing the container in the refrigerator for about 15 minutes to 20 minutes. Avoid repeatedly softening and refreezing ice cream as it gets icy.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Pumpkin Cake
- 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin
- 1 box spice cake mix
- 1/2 cup water
Preheat oven to 350. Spray your choice of pan, (Bundt pan, muffin pan, or 10x15-inch baking dish for bars). In a large bowl, combine all ingredients until well blended. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
Pumpkin Pudding
- 1 (5.1 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix, regular or sugar free
- 2 cups low fat milk
- 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin
- 1-1/2 cups whipped topping
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
In a medium bowl, mix pudding and milk with an electric mixer for 1 to 2 minutes. Add pumpkin to pudding mixture. Stir in whipped topping with a whisk or spoon. Mix well. Add cinnamon and mix well. Chill until served. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
No-Crust Pumpkin Pie
- 2 large eggs
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin
- 1-3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice*
- 1 cup non-fat dry milk
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 cup water
Wash hands with soap and water. Preheat oven to 350. Spray a 9-inch pie plate with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside. Crack eggs into a large bowl. Wash hands with soap and water after cracking raw eggs. Add remaining ingredients except water and mix together. Slowly stir in water until well mixed. Pour into prepared pie plate. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until a knife inserted 1-inch from the center comes out clean. Cool completely before cutting. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
*Substitute 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. ginger, and 1/4 tsp. nutmeg for pumpkin pie spice if desired.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Service
