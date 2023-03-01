Lenten lunches resume at Romney First United Methodist
The Ministerial Association’s “Lenten Lunch” series is back in action.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Lenten lunches resume at Romney First United Methodist
The Ministerial Association’s “Lenten Lunch” series is back in action.
Lunches are held each Wednesday at noon through April 5 at Romney First United Methodist Church. A different church will provide the meal each week.
The theme for this year’s series is “Encounters on the Way to the Cross.”
The schedule is as follows:
March 1: Romney Presbyterian Church / Rev. Rob Vaughan
March 8: TBD
March 15: White Pine Church of the Brethren / Rev. Don Judy
March 22: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church / Rt. Rev. Matthew Cowden, Bishop of West Virginia
March 29: Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church / Fr. Thomas Anatharackal
April 5: Romney First Baptist Church / Rev. Steve Wilson
Green Lane Cemetery Association to host first 2023 meeting
The Green Lane Cemetery Association will hold their first meeting of 2023 on Saturday, March 11 at 9 a.m. at the Delray Christian Church on North Texas Road. Community involvement is appreciated.
Women for Christ set meeting
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland on the second Wednesday of each month. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.