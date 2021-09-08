Our youngest daughter is a very finicky eater. I can probably count on both hands the foods she actually enjoys. My dear friend used to tease that I couldn’t send her to school eating nothing but bunny shaped crackers. So, I throw a yogurt and a piece of fruit in the lunch box as well.
Recently, she stayed the night with a friend. When I texted her friend’s mom to check in, she replied things were fine except she feared our child was starving. I told her to join the club. I shared that it’s often only when our daughter acts like she’s starring in a Snickers commercial do I realize she hasn’t eaten anything of substance all day.
Boy, does she ever get “Hangry.” For example, at our son’s middle school orientation, she was being particularly moody. When one of her former teachers spoke to her, our littlest Savage hid her head on a faraway wall and refused to talk. I offered an apology explaining that she was hungry. That’s when our typically kind 7-year-old glared at me and yelled, “Stop sharing my personal information!”
That outburst resulted in a stopover at a nearby restaurant. Our youngest daughter loves going to that particular establishment because when she orders chicken tenders, the wait staff already knows that she will also request a small bowl of Maraschino cherries as her side. Maybe it was all the sugary syrup or possibly the red dye, but by the time we left our little girl’s sweetness had returned.
Last week, when she was reunited with a previously lost stuffed panda, she came out of her room declaring that she’d fed the toy some bamboo, water and fish, because, “Pandas are actually carnivores, you know.” I asked if she’d eat a panda diet. That got a “No way! I don’t particularly care for fish.” I’m not sure how she feels about bamboo.
I do know that every time she’s at a sporting event with a concession stand, she miraculously develops an appetite. The other day my husband said he’d feed the kids before going to our oldest daughter’s soccer game. I reminded him, “No need. There’s a concession stand there. We’ll just need to bring cash.” Sure enough, our littlest Savage no sooner got out of the car before declaring she was hungry. Later that evening, the mom working the concession stand told me that our daughter sashayed up to the window and asked what they were serving. As my friend began to read her the choices, our daughter interrupted, “Actually, I’d prefer to read the menu myself.” Clearly, it included a soft pretzel, Skittles and soda pop. Now, that’s a Savage Supper!
Speaking of which, last Sunday, after months of smack talk to my husband about the WVU and Virginia Tech football game, I ate crow with my supper. I’m not sure what’s in that lunch pail the Hokie defense carries, but I’m pretty sure it more substantial than bunny crackers and yogurt.
First published Sept. 6, 2017.
