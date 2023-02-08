Review Staff
Beginning March 1, WV WIC will return to solely selling Similac products, according to a news statement from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health.
The program will allow customers to purchase larger-sized cans of the brand’s products through April 30
In response to a widespread scarcity of infant formula, WV WIC expanded the sizes, brands and types of formula that may be purchased with eWIC benefits in March 2022.
“WV WIC is committed to providing our WIC families with nutritious foods, including infant formula,” said Heidi Staats, Director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services. “WV WIC will continue to work with our retailers and Abbott Nutrition to ensure adequate supply of approved infant formula remains on West Virginia’s grocery shelves.”
WIC provides additional, nutrient-rich foods to women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, postpartum and infants up to age 5. Additionally, the program offers information on nutrition, breastfeeding and referrals to health and social assistance.
