Now that Dry January is over, most participants who were “sober-curious” have resumed their familiar consumption patterns, no doubt feeling good about giving their bodies a break from the known risks and harms of alcohol.
Most folks, however, under-appreciate the increased risk of several types of cancer caused by alcohol consumption. “All types of alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase cancer risk,” said Andrew Seidenberg, a National Cancer Institute researcher who recently led a study on alcohol-cancer awareness that found, unfortunately, not much awareness.
How does alcohol cause cancer? It contains ethanol, a known carcinogen, which can cause cancer in several ways, such as increased estrogen levels, boosting the risk of breast cancer, or breaking down into compounds that damage DNA and cause liver, head and neck, and esophageal cancers.
Seidenberg said public awareness campaigns similar to those in the past for smoking are needed. While nine in 10 Americans are aware of the cancer risk associated with tobacco, only one in three is aware of the alcohol-cancer connection.
When you kiss someone on the mouth, you use 146 muscles to pucker up and swap an estimated 80 million bacteria. It’s estimated that the average person will spend roughly 20,000 minutes, or two weeks, kissing during a lifetime.
But not everybody everywhere. In a 2015 study of 168 cultures, only 46% engaged in romantic kissing, primarily in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. Regular smooching was rare or nonexistent in much of Africa and Central and South America, where the practice was broadly deemed “gross.”
Disparities in health research are well-documented, and some begin early. A study published in JAMA Network Open found that of more than 30,000 medical students who had published research work, women, Black and Hispanic students all were represented less than white males. The differences, said study authors, may lie with a lack of mentorship, negative stereotypes and a devaluing of research ideas coming from women and people underrepresented in medicine.
February is awareness month for your heart, age-related macular degeneration, cancer prevention, prenatal infection prevention, teen dating violence and children’s dental health. Keep calm, but don’t carie on. Take your kid in for a checkup today.
15: Percent of people who get COVID-19 are likely to experience persistent symptoms, even after the initial infection clears
Source: JAMA Network Open
Demulcent: a substance that soothes irritated tissues and mucous membranes
Pentheraphobia: fear of mothers-in-law
Joe: Did you hear Mike was sick?
Frank: What does he have?
Joe: microscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis, but it’s hard to say.
“The only time to eat diet food is while you’re waiting for the steak to cook.” — American culinary author and T.V. personality Julia Child (1912-2004)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.