Scott LaFee

Now that Dry January is over, most participants who were “sober-curious” have resumed their familiar consumption patterns, no doubt feeling good about giving their bodies a break from the known risks and harms of alcohol.

Most folks, however, under-appreciate the increased risk of several types of cancer caused by alcohol consumption. “All types of alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase cancer risk,” said Andrew Seidenberg, a National Cancer Institute researcher who recently led a study on alcohol-cancer awareness that found, unfortunately, not much awareness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.