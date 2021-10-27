We can all acknowledge that we lost a great patriot, a great leader and a great human being last week upon the death of Gen. Colin Powell.
Much has been written since then about his stature and leadership. In his 2012 memoir “It Worked for Me: In Life and Leadership” he laid out some basic principles of living and leading. Steeped in his Episcopal tradition many, if not most, of them are quite biblical and, therefore, common sense.
So for this week’s column I have chosen to reprint them with some additional comments.
1. It ain’t as bad as you think. It will look better in the morning.
These are the words of a man who lived a purpose-driven life. Events that seem so devastating have in them the seeds for something better. Give it some time and perspective and we will see the good.
2. Get mad, then get over it.
It’s more than OK to be mad. But don’t let it control your thoughts or behavior towards yourself or towards others.
3. Avoid having your ego so close to your position that when your position falls, your ego goes with it.
This man was not afraid to apologize. Even after the debacle of the War with Iran, he acknowledged his error on the intelligence, but let that lead him into new directions. The same with us.
4. It can be done.
Every plan may not succeed. But don’t abandon the dream. While one approach may not work, it can be done another way. Find the other way to make it happen,
5. Be careful what you choose. You may get it.
An old saint once said to be careful what you pray for; you may get it. Choose wisely in daily living.
6. Don’t let adverse facts stand in the way of a good decision.
Fortunately, the truth has a way of surfacing with time. Leaders we now admire, such as Dr. Martin Luther King and President Abraham Lincoln, had plenty of people who hated them in their times. Make the right decision, take the heat, and let time and good results prove you right.
7. You can’t make someone else’s choices. You shouldn’t let someone else make yours.
You can listen to others and take advice, but in the end make your own decision about what is in your own best interests. Accept your good decisions. Learn from your mistakes.
8. Check small things.
The “big picture” is important, but the steps going there need to be good steps. It is often the small things, or little foxes as King Solomon put it, that ruin the best laid plans. Don’t forget the details!
9. Share credit.
It is probably our American culture but “pride” seems engrained in us. While leaders are indispensable to success, the truth is a leader cannot achieve success on their own.
The success of leaders is built on the talents of the women and men working with them to achieve the vision. Without them, leaders would not be successful. So share the credit with others. Some of it rightfully belongs to them anyway.
10. Remain calm. Be kind.
This is another principle that seems to be in short supply these days. It is amazing how many people I speak with that are anything but calm and seem to carry a chip on their shoulder. Be patient with yourself and others and kindness will grow.
11. Have a vision. Be demanding.
One should consider having a vision or mission statement for one’s life. Mine is forged on scripture, family, reason and experience. I revisit it often during times of quiet meditation and let it re-ground me. I hold myself accountable to it. And so does my wife.
12. Don’t take counsel of your fears or naysayers.
Fear can be paralyzing. Perpetual optimism is a multiplier. There will always be naysayers. Just remember the (s)heroes of the Bible. They all had to fight the “back to Egypt” contingencies. Remain optimistic and your life will be better.
13. Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier. Optimism is contagious.
Remain optimistic and your life will be better.
There we have it. Some very common sense rules that can be utilized today whether we are a President or a plumber, a Congressional leader or a college freshman.
