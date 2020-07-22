Last week we gave our son a virtual reality headset for his birthday. We’ve all enjoyed putting it on and participating in various virtual experiences.
However, we’ve found that maybe more enjoyable than wearing the headset yourself is observing what others do when they wear it.
We all got a good chuckle out of watching our son grab and eat imaginary items, participate in what looked like some sort of dance off and crouch and move throughout our living room fighting an adversary only he could see.
From our vantage point, it was quite funny. He exercised so much while wearing that thing, the next morning his muscles were sore.
Not wanting to hog up all the fun himself, our son encouraged every Savage to take a turn. In doing so, he ended up getting his own belly laughs at our expense.
First, my 77-year-old mother donned the headset. It reminded me of when she wore her cataract sunglasses. With her eyes completely shielded by the virtual reality screen in front of her, she began to ooh and aah over the things only she was seeing.
As if the rest of us were privy to what was unfolding before her, she’d say, “Look at those stars,” or “Is that a hot air balloon?”
Possibly the best moment came when she turned her head, unbeknownst to her, in my direction and exclaimed, “Oh my, what’s that? It’s a whale.” My sister found this moment particularly funny.
Our son then suggested the rest of us try out the boxing game. We each took a turn being Adonis Creed. Our teenage daughter was particularly enthralled with just looking at her new muscular body as she transformed into one of her celebrity crushes, Michael B. Jordan.
I’m not even sure she noticed the other boxer coming at her as she was busy commenting on her abs, pecs and legs.
During our turns, my husband and I definitely noticed the great big brute standing across the ring determined to pulverize us. As we tried to fend him off, we both ended up running into our living room wall and coming within a foot of hitting my mom.
Luckily, our daughter jumped in front of her grandmother as our son scolded us about going beyond the virtual barrier he set up.
Our oldest daughter told me the Snap Chat video she made of my virtual boxing experience got a lot of views. I guess in times like these, if I can bring others laughter virtually, it’s worth the potential embarrassment.
It seems like we’ve been doing so many things virtually lately that it’s slowly becoming our reality. We’ve attended virtual school, work, doctor’s appointments, conferences, church, and concerts. The list virtually goes on forever.
The thing is, by definition, virtual experiences are just “nearly or almost” the same as real experiences. When confronted with a virtual reality, we simply do not face things in the same way.
In fact, virtual reality means having the effect of being in reality, without actually being in reality.
I can tell from my Facebook feed there might be a few people choosing to live in a virtual reality. However, as wearing our son’s new headset has taught me, it can be fun to have virtual experiences, but eventually you’re you might run into a wall and be brought back to reality.
