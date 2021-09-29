Recently, I have spent some time thinking about an old friend; we’ll call him Steve.
When I was in seminary, I met Steve for lunch one day. He was shocked to learn that I did not assume that most people I met were Christian. I did not even think Steve was a Christian despite our having been friends for, at this point, about 5 years.
How could I not know he was a Christian? Steve had, after all, been baptized, and grew up attending church. He still went to church … when he was visiting his parents.
I think Steve, like many people who would call themselves Christian, considered himself Christian in the sense that he was happy enough to occasionally use the vocabulary of the Gospel so long as it did not, in any discernable way, intrude on the way he lived his life.
Steve might be an extreme example, but over the past 30 to 50 years, many churches in this country have focused on the idea of a personal, individual relationship between any given human and Jesus. They have taught people that they only have to have been baptized and declare that they have “accepted Jesus in their hearts” to be saved. They have taught people that this is all it means to be a Christian.
James’ letter to the early Christian community might as well have been directly addressed to these Christians in our country today.
“What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if you say you have faith, but do not have works? Can faith save you? If a brother or sister is naked and lacks daily food, and one of you says to them, “Go in peace; keep warm and eat your fill,” and yet you do not supply their bodily needs, what is the good of that?” (James 2:14-16, NRSV)
What is the point of a faith that leaves us focused so exclusively on the future fate of our own souls that we fail to see, or even actively ignore the direct needs of those around us? Is it even reasonable to call this faith in God when God has consistently shown a preference for the poor, the widow, the orphan, the stranger, and the outcast?
James’ letter suggests sure, that may be faith, but it is a dead faith. God calls us to more than that.
God calls us to life, not just for ourselves, not just for those who act, look, think, or speak like us, but for all of God’s creation.
God does not call Steve into a direct, one-on-one relationship that only includes God and Steve. God calls Steve, and every other one of us, into a family relationship that includes all of God’s children.
