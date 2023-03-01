The question is, again, is spring here? We have been on this rollercoaster ride for several weeks now. On the news Saturday, they said spring was 25 days early. Like most news, can we believe it? Thursday of last week, a breaking record of 81 degrees in DC, the fourth breaking record since they started keeping records. Several people have had robins in their yards. I always liked to see robins in February, and I think spring is not far behind. I guess we will continue on our rollercoaster ride and see what happens.
Visiting the writer this past Saturday was Kelly Steckman of Mexico Farms. Saturday before last, Randy and Wanda Koontz were in Martinsburg, Pa. and had lunch at Traditions.
