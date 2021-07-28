The community is losing 2 good neighbors, John and Merrie Hammond, as they plan to move out of the area. I met them over 20 years ago as they were planning to move to Yellow Spring and they have been good friends and active in the community and the Capon Valley Ruritan club for many years. We wish them well in their new home and venture.
The Willow Chapel UMC will be holding their annual Homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at the Capon Springs Fire Hall following morning worship service.
The Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold their annual picnic on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the farmhouse of Ruby LaFollette on Back Creek Road. Worship service at 11:15 a.m., lunch will be served following worship service. Come; join them for an afternoon of worship, fun and fellowship.
Happy birthday wishes to: Pastor Mike VanDerLinden, Aug.1; Jean Kenney, Aug. 6; and Addyson Brill, Aug. 8.
Congratulations to Alan and Ginger Brill, who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Aug. 1, and to Ricky and Mary Dolly, who will be celebrating Aug. 2.
More news about upcoming events in the next column: the ice cream social at Bethel UMC, the community dinner in Capon Bridge and the family reunion hosted by Ray and Marie Spaid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.