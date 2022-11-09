Brenda Hiett

All 4 Methodist churches on the Capon Bridge charge hosted a Trunk or Treat on Halloween Eve at the Capon Bridge Methodist Church. In spite of the rain, about 300 ghostly sprites and spirits showed up for a generous helping of goodies. Adults and children alike enjoyed a fun evening.

Central United Methodist Church is hosting a Buckwheat pancake, and sausage dinner on Nov. 12 from 3-7 p.m. Come out and enjoy a great meal with the folks on Cooper Mountain.

