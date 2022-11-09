All 4 Methodist churches on the Capon Bridge charge hosted a Trunk or Treat on Halloween Eve at the Capon Bridge Methodist Church. In spite of the rain, about 300 ghostly sprites and spirits showed up for a generous helping of goodies. Adults and children alike enjoyed a fun evening.
Central United Methodist Church is hosting a Buckwheat pancake, and sausage dinner on Nov. 12 from 3-7 p.m. Come out and enjoy a great meal with the folks on Cooper Mountain.
The 4 churches on the charge are busily preparing Thanksgiving food bags for the local food pantry. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we need to be stocked up. The Romney First United Methodist Church is demonstrating its Thanksgiving spirit by serving a free dinner at 49 N. High Street, Romney, on Nov. 24, 2022. The meal will be served from 1 to 3 p.m. and is open to everyone. You are cordially invited to join in the fellowship of a shared meal.
Christmas shoeboxes are also being filled with much-needed supplies and are nearly ready for shipping.
As part of the “LIGHT UP CAPON BRIDGE” Christmas experience, the Methodist churches are holding a Gingerbread House Event for children. More details on time and location will follow in future columns. With rising costs in every area of our daily lives, it will be a challenge to make sure everyone has a happy holiday. The sharing of a meal with family is as special as it gets.
Hunting season is also upon us, and we need to exercise caution on the highway and in the forested areas of our county. Be careful while driving to avoid hitting wild game, and wear the required blaze orange vests to let everyone know you are present.
Election day is coming up, and I believe there will be a good turnout at the polls. We need to vote on a local level for our officials and exercise our rights. It is one of our rights as an independent country to choose our leaders
