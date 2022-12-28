Scott LaFee

Various studies have shown that the brains of women who become biological mothers change: Structures within the organ regulating the “theory of mind” (how we think about what others are thinking) and primitive functions like emotion and motivation alter in size and shape. A lot of this can be attributed to the effects of pregnancy-related hormones.

New research suggests the brains of fathers change, too. There appears to be greater plasticity, which is the ability of neurons to reorganize and do different things based on stimuli. In this case, regions in the brains of new dads involved in caring for a newborn’s cognitive, physical and emotional demands became more active and interconnected. Studies found that the more fathers interacted with their children, the greater the effect.

