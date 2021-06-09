Your guide to the festivals and big events here this year

June

June 18-19

7th Annual Kindred Spirits Festival

Purgitsville

Food, music from artists all over Hampshire and beyond and good-quality spirits made in small batches. Cookout Friday night; visitors are invited to bring a dish to share.

Flyingsquirrelranch.com.

June 19

Hampshire Family Frontier Day

Fort Edwards, Capon Bridge

Opening day at the site of a colonial-era family fort from the French and Indian War. Historically centered activities start at 10 a.m., including colonial artisans, re-enactors and more on the grounds of the historic Hampshire gem, Fort Edwards.

0622 Frontier Day 1.JPG

Frontier Day

June 26

12th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival

Romney

Festival begins at 11 a.m. at Wapocoma Campground. Music, food, crafts and a kid’s corner, as well as a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets. $5 fee per person (12 and up) at the gate.

0703 Bluegrass Festival 19.jpg

The 12th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival s returns to Romney after last year’s pandemic hiatus, with a $5 fee per person due at the gate.

July

July 2

Concert and fireworks

Fire hall, Capon Bridge

Maria Rose and Danny Elswick perform at 8 p.m., with fireworks following after dark.

DSC_5063 - Edited.jpg

A Hampshire resident is the height of festive fashion as she awaits the fireworks display.

July 4

Independence Day celebration

Capon Valley Ruritan, Yellow Spring

Classic car show, music, hand-cranked ice cream, BBQ, a live auction and fun for kids. Celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. and will run all afternoon.

July 6

Concert and fireworks

Capon Bridge Fire Hall

Music starts around 8 p.m. and fireworks wrap it up. Rain date: July 7.

July 25-31

64th annual Hampshire     County Fair

Fairgrounds, Augusta

Carnival, games, mud bog, pageants, live music, animal judging and all that great fair food.

hampshirecountyfair.com

IMG_0817.jpg

Scenes from the 2019 Fair
IMG_5743.JPG

Scenes from the 2019 Fair

Aug.

Aug. 6-Oct.

Sunset train rides

Wapocoma Station, Romney

On the 1st Friday of August, September and October, the Potomac Eagle will hold a 3-hour sunset train ride through the Trough. Take in the majestic colors of sunset in the valley.

Potomaceagle.com

Aug. 7-8

6th annual West Virginia Peach Festival

Romney

Celebrating the area’s agriculture. Royalty will be crowned, peach foods are available, along with events for kids, live music, crafts and vendors.

cometohampshire.com


Sept.

Sept. 11

6th annual Heritage Days Car Show

Romney Cycle, Romney

Classic, vintage, modified, lovingly restored by their owners. Food, drinks, cornhole, raffles and more. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sept. 11-12

3rd annual Hampshire Highland Arts Festival

Around Hampshire County

Artists will demonstrate their craft and display their wares while local music is featured from local groups and organizations such as the Hampshire Ukulele Club, the Honey Bee Community Chorus and more. Also, try your luck at the Duck Race on the South Branch on Sunday.

Sept. 25-26

13th annual Founders Day

Fire hall, Capon Bridge

Live music, kids activities and historic presentations. Highlights include apple butter making and a lumberjack competition Saturday and a chili cook-off, car show and cornhole tournament on Sunday.

cbfoundersdayfestival.com

Oct.

Oct. 2-3

49th annual Apple Harvest Festival

Burlington United Methodist Children’s Home

A parade, combined with arts, crafts, apple butter and cider making, an antique car show and family-friendly entertainment will return to Burlington.

bumfs.org

Oct. 4-Nov. 7

Fall foliage train rides

Wapocoma Station, Romney

Daily afternoon excursions on the Potomac Eagle (twice daily on Saturdays and Sundays) throughout October, through the Trough, where eagles soar through the picturesque fall landscape.

Potomaceagle.com

Oct. 1-Nov. 5

House of the Setting Sun and Haunted Barn

Green Spring

Open weekends through Halloween, it’s the biggest, most elaborate and most popular haunted house in the Potomac Highlands.

westvirginiahauntedhouse.com

0923 2 haunt butcher.jpg

House of the Setting Sun in Green Spring

Oct. 9

8th annual Loom Community Festival

Central United Methodist Church, Loom

Starting at 11 a.m., BBQ chicken will be served as to go until sold out.

Oct. 9

14th annual Autumn Harvest Festival

Grassy Lick Community Center in Kirby

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., sample the chili cooked outdoors over a fire, homemade vegetable beef soup and “world famous” South Kirby pulled pork. There’s the antique tractor and car show, music, crafts and vendors, games and activities for kids, an auction and a bake sale.

Nov.

Nov. 19-Dec. 23

Christmas trains to the North Pole

Wapocoma Station, Romney

Weekends only, passengers can enjoy cookies, hot cocoa, music, caroling, storytelling, “crafty” elves and one very special visitor.

potomaceagle.com

Nov. 20

20th annual Squirrel Fest

Bigg Riggs Farm, Pleasantdale

It’s a bring-your-own-game community dinner with stuff for the kids and good music thrown in. And, it’s free.

Nov. 27-Jan. 1

Festival of Lights

Central Hampshire Park, Augusta

More than 120 light displays, many animated, some with sound draw thousands of cars each holiday season for the free, self-guided tour.

hampshirecountyparks.com

Dec.

1218 Romney xmas 1.JPG

Santa Claus greets 2 young visitors to the Breakfast with Santa event during 2019’s Christmas in Romney celebration.

Dec. 11

Christmas in Romney

Downtown Romney

Start the day with breakfast with Santa, let the kids decorate gingerbread houses mid-morning, watch the parade at noon and wrap it up with the 79th annual Christmas party for kids at FNB Bank, the longest ongoing event in the county.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.