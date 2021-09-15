Ganoes cancel
The Ganoe family reunion scheduled for this coming weekend has been canceled out of concern over Covid-19.
Haines family
The descendants of Roy and Beulah Haines will gather for their annual family reunion Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Grassy Lick Community Center, Kirby. Lunch will be served at noon.
Newton Moreland canceled
The 61st Newton Moreland reunion, scheduled for Sept. 18, has been canceled.
Judy-Shawen family
The Judy-Shawen family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Boyces’ Hook’s Mill river lot, same location as last year.
The reunion will be held weather permitting. Please bring a lawn chair. Contact Wink Judy at 304-496-1080 for more information.
Three Churches School
The Three Churches School reunion will be held Sept. 18 at the Jersey Mountain Ruritan Building, starting at 10 a.m. The 12:30 p.m. dinner will have meat and drinks provided. Bring a covered dish or dessert. Pictures and memorabilia to share will be appreciated.
Davey-Rinker family
The Davey-Rinker family reunion scheduled for Sept. 25 at the Mill Creek Ruritan has been canceled for 2021.
If you have a reunion coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.