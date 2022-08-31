BLOOMERY – When Mike Welty was in elementary school, his parents thought his fascination with reptiles was a phase.
Now, with over 100 snakes and reptiles added to the Welty family, it’s clear that it was not, in fact, a phase, but a way of life.
Mike, his wife Bonnie and their daughter Morgan stopped by the Capon Bridge library a couple weeks ago with some of their “reasonable reptiles” – an attraction that caught the attention of a packed pavilion full of Hampshire County kids and their families.
Mike said that while raising reptiles can be hectic, he and his family are passionate about it.
They put a lot of time and effort into caring for the reptiles – over an hour each night, with multiple hours blocked off on the weekends for cleaning.
Mike and Bonnie have been living in Bloomery for nearly 22 years, and taking care of their scaly friends is a family affair; their kids Michael, Brock and Morgan also partake in the hobby.
At the reptile event in Capon Bridge on Aug. 17, the faces of young and old onlookers alike displayed a wide array of emotions: curiosity, excitement, surprise and even a little bit of concern – especially as Mike’s 10-foot-long boa slowly stretched itself out along his torso.
The pavilion filled with chatter as the Welty’s displayed their critters, and comments ranged from “I want to pet it!” to “They should bring crocodiles.”
(As of right now, the Welty’s aren’t croc connoisseurs; they raise tortoises, lizards and, of course, snakes.)
Eyes were wide as saucers when Mike and his family showed snakes of varying sizes. When doing events like this, Mike said they only bring the reptiles that are the most comfortable around people.
For example, one of their pythons named Peter.
“He is one I trust no matter what,” Mike said, adding that Peter has been to a number of events, including 4H camps.
To learn more about the Welty family’s work with reptiles, find their “Reasonable Reptiles” page on Facebook.
