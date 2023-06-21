Some facts, figures and food for thought about the 35th state in celebration of our sexadecacentennial (say that 160 times fast!)
• West Virginia was the first state to have a sales tax. It became effective July 1, 1921.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 5:10 pm
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 5:10 pm
Some facts, figures and food for thought about the 35th state in celebration of our sexadecacentennial (say that 160 times fast!)
• West Virginia was the first state to have a sales tax. It became effective July 1, 1921.
• West Virginia is within overnight trucking distance to 60 percent of the population of the United States and one-third of the population of Canada.
• The Greenbrier Resort was the place where Chef Boyardee (yes, THAT Chef Boyardee) got his start in the culinary world, overseeing catering for President Woodrow Wilson’s wedding reception.
•Jennings Randolph, United States senator from West Virginia from 1958 to 1985, wrote the constitutional amendment that gave 18-year-olds the right to vote.
•Clarksburg native John W. Davis, the Democratic presidential nominee in 1924, represented the school systems in the historic Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education.
• West Virginia has the highest average altitude east of the Mississippi at 1,500 feet.
• White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County was the first “summer White House.”
Know your state:
• Shawnee chief Killbuck led Native Americans in the Battle of the Trough in Hardy County.
• “Paw-Paws,” nicknamed the “West Virginia banana,” originated in the state and took their name from Paw Paw in Morgan County.
• Chester Merriman of Romney was the youngest soldier of World War I, having enlisted at the age of 14.
• Blackwater Falls and West Virginia’s first ski resort, Canaan Valley, are just a few miles apart in Tucker County.
• West Virginia is the 2nd largest coal-producing state in the United States – behind Wyoming.
• James Rumsey launched the first steamboat into the Potomac River at New Mecklensburg (Shepherdstown) on Dec. 3, 1787.
• Outdoor advertising got its start in Wheeling when the Bloch Brothers Tobacco Company painted bridges and barns with “Treat Yourself to the Best, Chew Mail Pouch.”
• Despite being landlocked, West Virginia has had jellyfish confirmed in 26 different counties.
• West Virginia has two towns named “Hepzibah” that are only a 30-minute drive apart. Though spelled identically, they’re pronounced differently: the town in Harrison County is HEP-zee-baw and its neighbor in Taylor County is HEP-zee-bee.
• Before 2010, it was actually illegal to wear hats in theaters and places of amusement in the Mountain State. The fine was between $2 and $10.
• West Virginia is the only state completely within the Appalachian Mountain range, aptly given the nickname the Mountain State.
• West Virginia is comparable in size to both Latvia and Lithuania.
• The first brick street in the world was laid in Charleston on Summers Street.
• The state almost wasn’t named West Virginia, but “Kanawha” to honor a Native American tribe; however, after its succession from the Commonwealth of Virginia, officials still wanted Virginia to be part of its name.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.