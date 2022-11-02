Christmas volunteers

Last year's Festival of Trees was a community effort and added some sparkle to the Town of Romney. 

ROMNEY — The Christmas season will be here before you know it, and while there are many ways to show a little bit of holiday spirit, the Town of Romney has an idea. 

The Christmas in Romney planning committee is ramping up for the holiday season, and they need your help. There are lots (and lots, and lots) of holiday activities planned this year in town, and they need volunteers. 

