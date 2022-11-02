ROMNEY — The Christmas season will be here before you know it, and while there are many ways to show a little bit of holiday spirit, the Town of Romney has an idea.
The Christmas in Romney planning committee is ramping up for the holiday season, and they need your help. There are lots (and lots, and lots) of holiday activities planned this year in town, and they need volunteers.
They’re looking for help making wreaths, hanging decorations and setting up for the Festival of Trees – a popular Christmas attraction that began last year and resulted in a beautiful forest of trees decorated and donated by community businesses.
They’re also looking for donations of live greenery, including holly, pine, magnolia, boxwood, etc. for the town wreathmaking.
If you’re interested in getting into the holiday spirit and donating some of your time – or your greenery – please contact Sonja Embrey at 540-539-2273, Loretta Spencer at 352-254-0675, or the Town of Romney at 304-822-5118.
