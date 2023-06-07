Dr. Patrick Turnes, Healthy Hampshire

Seeing a health care provider for acute illnesses such as bronchitis, pneumonia and urinary tract infections is only part of your total health care. Monitoring established diagnoses such as hypertension, diabetes and hypercholesterolemia are an equally important part of your health care. 

A third aspect of your health management is as important as the two mentioned above. These are screenings, immunizations and advance care planning. Screenings are tests that are performed to detect conditions that may be present but are not currently producing symptoms. Advance care planning involves anticipating potential future scenarios and documenting what care and interventions are wanted in the event you may not be able to express those preferences in the future. 

