Seeing a health care provider for acute illnesses such as bronchitis, pneumonia and urinary tract infections is only part of your total health care. Monitoring established diagnoses such as hypertension, diabetes and hypercholesterolemia are an equally important part of your health care.
A third aspect of your health management is as important as the two mentioned above. These are screenings, immunizations and advance care planning. Screenings are tests that are performed to detect conditions that may be present but are not currently producing symptoms. Advance care planning involves anticipating potential future scenarios and documenting what care and interventions are wanted in the event you may not be able to express those preferences in the future.
The following are some of these measures, but this is not an exhaustive list.
Advance Directives are written guidelines indicating your wishes regarding your health care. Among those health care decisions are whether or not you wish to have CPR if you sustain a cardiac arrest, whether you want to have dialysis done if you have kidney failure, or if you want a feeding tube placed if you are unable to safely eat. These are generally written out to be consulted in the event you have a condition in which you are unable to communicate your wishes.
A Medical Power of Attorney is a person that you authorize, in writing, to make medical decisions in the situations in which you are unable to do so yourself. This should be a person whom you know well and who has a clear understanding of what you would likely want in the particular situation that requires a medical decision to be made.
The Medicare Annual Wellness Visit is an overall medical evaluation. Medicare eligible patients are those eligible for coverage for this exam. This is NOT a complete history and physical exam visit. It is a review of recommended health maintenance procedures such as vaccines, and screenings, as well as a review of safety factors that could affect your health. A brief mental status assessment, as well as a review of medications and social factors that could impact on your health are among the topics that are reviewed. As noted, it is an annual assessment.
Colonoscopy is a procedure performed under anesthesia, designed to view the entire colon to look for abnormalities, like polyps, that could develop into cancer. Formerly recommended at age 50, it is now recommended to begin screening at age 45 for people at average risk. People who have a family history of colon cancer and individuals who have inflammatory diseases of the colon are likely to have this procedure recommended at an earlier age. It is generally recommended every 10 years unless certain types of polyps are discovered, in which case the follow up interval may be shorter. There are other colon cancer screening techniques that can be used if a colonoscopy is declined or not feasible. These include stool tests to detect blood in the stool and tests that detect tumor antigens in stool specimens.
Hepatitis C is a viral infection of the liver. It can be potentially transmitted via blood transfusions, IV or intranasal drug use, and intercourse. It can frequently start as a mild acute infection, but untreated, it can decades later cause cirrhosis of the liver and liver cancer. This blood test is recommended for all adults. Hepatitis C is treatable and curable.
Seasonal Influenza Vaccine
Seasonal influenza vaccine is recommended to all people who are not allergic to the vaccine or have no other contraindication. It reduces the risk of acquiring influenza and when large numbers of people get the vaccine, it inhibits the spread of the flu from one individual to the next. For individuals over 65, a high dose vaccine is available and has been shown to be more effective than the regular vaccine for this age group as it induces a more robust antibody response.
Low Dose CAT scan of the Chest
This screening is for long-term smokers, who currently smoke or have recently quit.
If you are between 55 and 80 years of age, AND you currently smoke or have stopped smoking less than 15 years ago, AND you have a cumulative smoking history of 30 pack years or more (number of years smoked, multiplied by the average consumption in packs per day), it is recommended that you get a low dose CT scan of the chest to screen for early, asymptomatic lung cancer. Low dose refers to the reduced radiation exposure compared to a conventional CT scan. No contrast is utilized for this test.
Mammography is a screening x-ray for breast cancer. It is recommended yearly starting at age 40. It is especially important for women who have a positive family history of breast cancer in a blood relative or have relatives who are known to have genetic abnormality that increases the risk of breast cancer (such as BRCA gene, among others).
Pap smears are performed to screen for cervical cancer. It is recommended every 5 years, for women with an intact cervix, from age 25 to age 65. It is recommended that it be routinely discontinued at age 65 in women, who have had 3 previous negative screens in the recent previous years. Women who receive HPV vaccine have a reduced risk of cervical cancer.
These are vaccines to reduce the risk of acquiring pneumonia. They reduce the risk of community-acquired pneumonia by about 60%. It is not possible to get pneumonia from these vaccines. They are covered by Medicare. They are recommended for people over age 65, and younger individuals who have underlying conditions such as COPD or immune deficiency diseases or lack a spleen.
Shingles Vaccine or Shingrix
This is a vaccine to prevent shingles. Shingles is a disease that occurs when chicken pox virus reactivates years after the initial infection and infects a nerve. This produces a painful blistery rash that on its own will clear, but the patient can cause a persistent nerve pain called post herpetic neuralgia. About 30% of Americans have a lifetime risk of getting shingles. This two shot vaccine reduces the risk by 95%.
For patients with Diabetes mellitus, a yearly eye exam by an ophthalmologist is recommended to determine if there are any abnormalities of the retina. Patients with diabetes are at high risk of these abnormalities which can lead to bleeding in the eye and a decline or loss of vision.
The above are some general guidelines for screenings and, as always, your primary care provider is the person to be consulted for advice regarding having these tests performed.
The writer is part of the primary care clinician team that treats patients at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic in Sunrise Summit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.