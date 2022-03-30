Hampshire County is more than 80% of the way to meeting its United Way goal for this year, the agency says.
With an April 30 deadline, givers here have pledged $24,539 toward the $30,000 goal.
That’s the 2nd-best effort among the 4 counties — Hampshire, Mineral, Garrett and Allegany — that make up County United Way.
Garrett County has exceeded its $60,000 target, already raising $75,971. To date, Allegany County has raised $176,221 of its $425,000 target, a little over 40%. Mineral County has raised almost 45% of its $75,000 target, bringing in $32,967 so far.
The numbers were reported in an update from County United Way last week that stressed both the need and the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has created over the past 2 years.
Organizing committees in the 4 counties are focused on a rising concern for local working households that are unable to meet rising costs of living that have outstripped their household incomes, Executive Director Michele Walker said.
“Data received recently is telling us that 1 of every 2 households in our service area now is at the threshold of being an asset limited, income constrained and employed home,” Walker said. “Asset limited, income constrained and employed” is shorthanded in social services circles as ALICE.
Walker said 1 of every 4 households in the area benefits in some way from Untied Way services, but another 25% of local working ALICE households need some kind of help they are not receiving.
County United Way Board Chairman Cliff Wendricks said the pandemic lays out a direct challenge to volunteers and staff.
“We need to hit our April 30 campaign deadline and get as close as we possibly can to our ambitious FY 2023 goals,” he said. “A very real, very local and very specific unfilled need is arising within our 4-county service area.”
The pandemic scuttled the long-established process of meetings and solicitation efforts throughout the 4 counties in 2020 and 2021, replaced by virtual efforts and email as volunteers and staff worked to set the annual budget.
Before the pandemic, County United Way followed a 2-step process of 1st raising funds and then deciding how much funding can be offered to agencies.
Now, local United Ways are working more directly with human service providers to make programs possible and present them to potential funders as part of the mission.
“It’s an exciting and challenging difference that pulls our community closer together in improving the quality of life in our service area,” Walker said.
If you are interested in helping with United Way programs or funding, email michele@cuw.org, or call Walker at 301-722-2700. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.