January is national soup month. A hearty, healthy soup — made with meat and poultry, vegetables or dried beans can be nutritious, inexpensive and easy to prepare. Soup can serve as the main dish for your meal, and can easily fit into a healthy eating plan. Add some bread or crackers, perhaps a fruit for dessert and you are ready for dinner! Soups are also great ways to celebrate the local bounty of the seasons.
Making a large pot of soup can be enjoyed for multiple meals. Some soups may even taste better the next day. For best quality and safety, eat refrigerated soup within two days or freeze it. Also avoid letting soup set out at room temperature for more than two hours. Never put a large pot of hot soup into the refrigerator. Soup should be transferred to shallow containers to speed up the cooling process. When reheating soup the second time, bring to a boil and make sure it’s steaming hot throughout.
Making our own soup allows us to monitor the sodium that goes into it. To keep our soups healthy and tasty, use a lower sodium stock, broth or soup base. Salt can also be replaced with flavorful herbs and spices such as garlic powder, cumin, basil, black pepper, ginger, onion and coriander. Use powdered onion and garlic rather than their salt form. Nutrition labels can also help us choose products with lower sodium levels. “Low in sodium” on the label means that there is less than 140 mg of sodium per serving.
Substituting reduced fat sour cream, cheese or yogurt as well as a whole grain product such as brown rice or whole wheat noodles in lieu of the refined product, are also easy ways to make the dish healthier for you and your family.
Easy Slow Cooker Vegetable Soup
- 1 lb. ground beef, browned and drained
- 1 16-oz. can stewed tomatoes
- 1 15-oz. can tomato sauce
- 1 package dry onion soup mix
- 1 can beef broth and 1 can water
- 1 package frozen mixed vegetables
Mix all above ingredients together in a slow cooker and cook on low seven to nine hours. Makes 10 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Chicken Noodle Soup
- 1 whole chicken*
- 1 tsp. salt
- 3/4 cup whole wheat egg noodles, uncooked**
- 1 cup celery, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water and sliced
- 1 onion, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water and chopped
- 3 large carrots, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, peeled and sliced
- Water to cover
In a large saucepan, place salt and chicken. Wash hands with soap and water after handling uncooked chicken. Add enough water so the chicken is covered. Heat to boiling. Cover, reduce heat and simmer about 45 minutes or until chicken is tender and reaches and internal temperature of 165 on food thermometer. Remove chicken from broth and cool enough to handle. Remove skin and bones and chop the meat. Skim fat from broth. Add additional water, if needed to make six cups. Bring to a boil.
Add chicken, onion, carrots, celery, and noodles to the broth. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 20 minutes.
Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Notes:
* Substitute 2 lb. beef roast or stew meat for chicken to make beef noodle soup.
** Substitute 3/4 cup rice for noodles to make chicken and rice soup.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
White Chicken Chili
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 (4-oz.) can diced green chilies, drained
- 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. ground cumin
- 1 (14.5-oz.) can low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 (16-oz.) cans Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 1/2 cup chopped, cooked chicken (or substitute turkey)
- Optional toppings: shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender. Add the chilies, flour and cumin; cook and stir for two minutes. Add the chicken broth and mix well. Add the beans and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until lightly thickened.
Add the chicken and heat through. Garnish with cheese, low-fat sour cream and salsa, if desired.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Homemade Chicken Dumpling Soup
- 1 medium chopped onion
- 1 cup chopped fresh celery, including leaves
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil, not virgin (light colored)
- 2 cups sliced, fresh, whole, peeled carrots
- 1/2 tsp. peppercorns
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 cups cooked, diced, or chunked chicken
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 2 cups fresh spinach, large stems removed, chopped
- 2 quarts reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 cup skim milk or water
- 1 fresh, beaten egg
Heat olive oil in three quart or larger kettle or Dutch oven.
Add chopped onion and celery and sauté on medium-high heat until onion starts to get translucent. Add carrots, peppercorns, bay leaves, chicken and broth and bring to a very low boil (simmer). Cook for 20 minutes, covered. Add thyme and spinach and continue to cook, covered. Meanwhile, beat egg in bowl; add flour and liquid and mix until just moistened. Let sit to rest while soup starts to simmer. Simmer for 20 minutes.
Drop dumplings into broth using one tablespoon to scoop and another to "drop" off the spoon. Be careful of hot liquid splashed (slide the dumplings into the liquid). Continue to slowly add dumplings, allowing each to cook. Cover kettle and simmer another 20 minutes. Remove bay leaves. Serve. Makes 10 servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Italian Potato-Sausage Soup
- 1 pound lean ground Italian pork sausage, browned and drained
- 2 tsp. garlic
- 2 cups onion, chopped
- 1 quart chicken broth, reduced sodium
- 2 cups water
- 4 cups cubed potatoes
- 3 strips bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled (optional)
- 3 cups chopped kale
- 1 cup half and half
- Pepper (to taste)
In a large saucepot, brown the sausage and drain well. Add garlic and onions and cook until softened. Add chicken broth, water and potatoes and cook until potatoes are tender. Add bacon if desired, and chopped kale, half and half and pepper (to taste). Simmer about five minutes and serve
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Old Fashioned Beef and Vegetable Stew
- 1 Tbsp. canola oil or other cooking oil
- 1-1/2 lbs. stew meat, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 cup onion, cut in 1-inch slices
- 2 cups carrots, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch slices
- 1 cup celery, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 3 cups beef broth (reduced-sodium, canned or made from bouillon or soup base)
- 1 bay leaf (remove after cooking)
- 3 tsp. of cornstarch in 2 Tbsp. of cold water (thickener)
- Salt and pepper (to taste)
Rinse and prepare vegetables as directed. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add beef and cook until the beef is browned. Add remaining ingredients (except thickener) to browned beef, bring to boil, then simmer covered for about one and a half to two hours. Add more liquid if needed. Bring to boil at end of cooking time. Mix cornstarch with about two tablespoons of water to make a thin paste for thickening, then add to pot and cook on low while gently stirring.
Slow cooker directions: Spray slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Mix browned meat and other ingredients (except thickener) and cook on low for eight to 10 hours. Increase heat to high at the end of the cooking time, add thickener and stir gently until thickened. Makes eight servings.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Potato Soup
- 2 cups water
- 6 medium potatoes, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, peeled and cubed
- 2 carrots, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup onion, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, scrubbed with clean vegetable brush under running water, thinly sliced
- 5 cups milk
- 6 Tbsp. margarine, melted
- 1/4 cup flour
- 1 tsp. salt (optional)
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, gently rubbed under cold running water, chopped OR 2 Tablespoons dried parsley
- 2 cups Cheddar or American cheese, shredded or cubed (optional)
In a large saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add potatoes, carrots, onion and celery. Return to a boil. Cover, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Mash vegetables slightly so they break apart a little. Do not drain the vegetables. Stir in milk. In a small bowl, stir together melted margarine, flour, salt, pepper and parsley until smooth. Add mixture to soup while stirring. Continue cooking until thick and bubbly, stirring constantly. Add cheese, if desired. Stir until melted. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup
- 3 chicken breasts, boneless, skinless
- 2 (14.5 oz.) cans diced tomatoes with mild green chilies
- 2 (15 oz.) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce, no salt added
- 1 (4 oz.) can green chilies
- 1 cup salsa
- 1 cup frozen corn (optional)
- Cheese, shredded (optional)
- Cooked rice or corn chips (optional)
- Fresh cilantro, gently rubbed under cold running water, chopped (optional)
Spray slow cooker bowl with non-stick cooking spray. Place chicken breasts in bottom of slow cooker. Wash hands with soap and water after handling uncooked chicken. Add tomatoes, black beans, tomato sauce, green chilies, salsa and corn, if desired. Gently mix.
Cook on low for eight to 10 hours or on high for four to six hours and until internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165 as measured with a food thermometer. Thirty minutes before serving, remove chicken breast and shred. Return chicken to slow cooker and stir. Optional, serve over rice or top with cheese, tortilla chips or cilantro, if desired. Store leftovers in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
