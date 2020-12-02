All month
Festival of lights
The Christmas tree is taller and more lights than ever are on display for the 8th annual Festival of Lights at Central Hampshire Park.
Visitors will see 225 displays lighting up the night this year. A musical display flashes to 4 different songs.
The free exhibition is on display every night through Jan. 1 from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Dec. 4
The 1st Winterfest
Romney promises to come alive for the Christmas season this Friday night.
The month-long season begins with a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. on the Courthouse corner of Main and High streets. Mayor Beverly Keadle will flip the switch to turn on Courthouse and Christmas tree lights.
The Courthouse will be open for the next 2 hours for visitors to see the interior decorations. The Hampshire Ukulele Club will play Christmas music on the Courthouse porch.
Around downtown Romney from 5:30 to 7:30 many businesses will hold open houses.
At the Hampshire Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., 2 local authors will be signing books — Dan Oates’ “Tales of the South Branch and Old Hampshire,” a recollection of J.S. Zimmerman’s stories, and retired conservation officer Dave Long’s “Are You Going to Step On That Snake?”
Dec. 6
Artisan market
Just in time for the holidays, The River House in Capon Bridge will hold its monthly artisans market – outdoors.
It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the arts hub along the Cacapon River. The rain date is Dec. 13.
Dec. 12
Christmas in Romney
Romney’s biggest Christmas celebration is slimmed down for pandemic-ridden 2020.
Off the schedule are breakfast with Santa and the parade.
But the Hampshire County Public Library has a version of its popular gingerbread house decorating on the books – except this year it’s a take-home kit to decorate a Christmas tree.
And, at 1 p.m., FNB Bank will stage its 80th annual Christmas party for children. Again, in consideration of the pandemic, the event will be staged outside and goody bags will be pre-packaged.
Dec. 12
The thrill of the live
It’s open mic afternoon at The River House’s outdoor stage. Music, poetry and comedy are mainstays of the monthly event, but who knows what you might see.
The show is from 2 to 4 p.m. During the pandemic performers are limited to solo acts or only groups that are household members.
Dec. 28
Winter music outdoors
The best-case scenario for the last week of December is that Davis Bradley will be on the outdoors stage at The River House for a concert from 3 to 5 p.m.
Worst case? The weather gets bad, tickets will be refunded and the concert will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Either way, it’s 2 hours of music from Kathy Davis and Bradley Bishop. The duo credits bluegrass, old-time and swing as influences.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the gate.
And don’t forget
Back in 2021?
